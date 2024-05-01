Who is Johnny Manziel's girlfriend, Josie Canseco? All about former Browns QB's relationship

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco are social media official. The pair posted similar cozied-up pictures on their Instagram pages. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback seems to have found love with the model and actress.

This article will take a look at Canseco and touch upon Manziel's previous relationships.

Who is Josie Canseco?

Josie Canseco is a model and actress and the daughter of former Major League Baseball superstar Jose Canseco. She has been in the entertainment industry since she was a teenager.

In 2012, Josie appeared with her mother, Jessica Canseco, on VH1's "Hollywood Exes." She also starred in season 2 of "SummerBreak."

While her acting career was gaining traction, Canseco was discovered by friend and model Charlotte D'Alessio at Coachella as pictures taken of them by Bryant Eslava broke the internet. Canseco was soon auditioning for Sports Illustrated, appearing on Playboy and debuting in the 2018 "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show."

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco were rumored to be dating about a month ago

While the couple went social media official only recently, there have been rumors of a relationship for a while. In early April, Canseco posted a picture of herself resting her sneakers on a gentleman's leg while on a plane as he texted on his phone.

Curious eyes discovered that the gentleman in the picture was none other than Manziel. The former Heisman Trophy winner's distinct tattoos were visible.

Furthermore, the pair were apparently photographed together in February attending Travis Scott's Cactus Jack celebrity softball game.

Canseco has previously been linked to internet personalities Brody Jenner and Jake Paul.

Johnny Manziel, a college football legend with the Texas A&M Aggies, was previously married to "Selling Sunset" alum Bre Tiesi before the couple divorced in 2021. He was also previously linked to model Kenzie Werner, but that didn't last.

