Shedeur Sanders is one of the most highly anticipated quarterback prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft. He receives a lot of media attention, both for his remarkable football accomplishments and for being the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders.

The duo grabbed headlines last year when they made the move to the Pac-12 conference to take over the Colorado Buffaloes program. Deion is the head coach for his son Shedeur, as they were with the Jackson State Tigers previously.

Upon his arrival, Sanders basically overhauled the entire Buffaloes roster, including bringing many of his former players and recruits with him. This resulted in several of their current players being forced off of the team.

Current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith was one of them and he was apparently not a fan of Coach Prime's approach. Smith claims that he didn't even speak to him about the move, which eventually landed him in the transfer portal.

Smith explained:

"He never even tried to get to know me. He was destroying guys' confidence."

Shedeur Sanders responded to the claim:

"I don't even remember him to be honest. Bro had to be very mid at best."

This appears to be right on brand for Sanders' overall attitude, which is often filled with confidence and borders on being cocky. The polarizing behaviors have left many split on their opinions.

Some fans supported Sanders:

"He gets it honestly," stated another.

"GM's don't care. If Shedeur is producing, his draft stock won't drop," said another.

Few opposed him:

"This is who people thought Caleb Williams was," posted another.

"His dad's personality can work for a cornerback. Doesn't work for a QB. He'll learn that eventually," replied another.

Their bold approach may rub some people the wrong way, but it has seemingly worked out well for them to this point. Deion Sanders is one of the greatest defensive backs in NFL history and now a successful coach.

Shedeur Sanders has also impressed and appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

Shedeur Sanders' outlook a year away from the 2025 NFL Draft

If Shedeur Sanders were eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft, he would likely have been one of the top quarterbacks selected in the first round. Per the official rules of entering the draft, he still requires one more year in college football before being able to enter the prospect pool. That time is likely to come in the 2025 NFL Draft after another season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

According to most draft experts, Sanders has a chance to be the number-one overall pick next year, as he currently tops many quarterback rankings. There is apparently a catch, though, as Deion Sanders recently claimed that his son would only play for certain NFL teams. Depending on who picks next year, it could potentially determine where the quarterback eventually lands.