PHOTO: Josh Hader's wife Maria captures son Lucas spreading smiles in oversized baseball jersey

For the third time in two seasons, Josh Hader's family spent the offseason moving. While the esteemed closer's career undoubtedly adds a level of logistical complexity, the Haders appear able to enjoy themselves whereever they are.

In a recent Instagram story, Hader's wife, Maria, showed that the couple's son Lucas, is embracing his father's new team. Hader inked a five-year, $95 million deal with the Houston Astros in January.

Lucas Hader loves his City Connect Houston Astros jersey

In the snapshot, Maria shared a picture of Lucas wearing a Houston Astros' City Connect jersey. With Lucas set to turn two in June, Maria said that the youngster would "wear a jersey every day" if were up to him.

Although he was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in 2012, Hader was traded to the Astros in 2013 and spent the next two years pitching there but didn't see MLB experience. Meanwhile, Maria, who married Hader in late 2019, is a native of Texas, hailing from Corpus Cristi.

As a member of the San Diego Padres in 2023, Josh Hader put forth one of the best pitching performances of his career. In 61 appearances, the Maryland-native went 2-3, pitching to a 1.28 ERA with 85 strikeouts over 56 innings on the mound.

"First K in an Astros uni for Josh Hader" - Houston Astros

However, despite the strong showing last season, the 30-year old has struggled since putting on an Astros uniform for the first time last month. Hader is 0-2, working off of a 7.59 ERA after 10 innings in the 2024 season.

Josh Hader's manager has faith that the star closer will recover

A former NL saves leader, Josh Hader has proven his ability to work as a lights-out reliever. Although the finisher is not performing up to expectations, Astros manager Joe Espada has not lost hope. Espada recently told the Houston Chronicle:

"He's getting after it, just missing locations, but the stuff is pretty good. Just location, behind (in) the count, leadoff walk, but he's been successful for a very long time. Stuff will click."

Although little has gone right for the Astros this season, Hader is a competitor and remains a bullpen asset. However, much of the team's success this season could hinge on Hader bringing back his old pitching results.

