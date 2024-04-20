PHOTO: Mike Trout's wife Jessica shares cute picture of 'little baker' son Beckham trying his hand at muffins

LA Angels outfielder Mike Trout's wife, Jessica Trout, recently shared a story where their son, Beckham, tried his hands at a new hobby.

In the latest story shared on Instagram, Beckham seems to be helping his mom cook muffins. He's holding a tray full of muffins in the photo shared by his mother, Jessica.

"My little baker," Jessica wrote in her story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jessica Trout's Instagram story

Mike Trout and Jessica to become parents again, Beckham's brother on the way

Mike Trout and his longtime partner Jessica have known each other since childhood. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Beckham, three years later.

Now, the couple awaits their second son, as per their recent Instagram post.

"Baby brother on deck," Trout wrote in his post's caption.

In the photos shared by Trout, the family engaged in a photoshoot where they posed along with the ultrasonic photos of the upcoming baby.

As the news floated, the Angels congratulated their three-time MVP. Mike Trout's fellow colleagues, including Dexter Fowler, Todd Frazier and Randal Grichuk, also sent their best wishes.

While Trout Jr. is on the way, Mike Trout seems to be in good touch at the plate. The Angels slugger has eight dingers on the record, tied for first in the league. He's hitting .256 with 11 RBIs and .969 OPS.

While the Angels are shorthanded after Shohei Ohtani left them in free agency last year, Trout quashed reports saying that he will be traded in the offseason. He signed a 12 year, $426.5 million contract in 2019, and is as 'loyal' as they come.

He expressed his desire to stay in Anaheim and win a championship with the team that believed in his abilities. He said that getting 'traded' would be an "easy way out."

Trout's contract includes a no-trade clause, which means even if the Angels want to go for a rebuild and trade him, they will need his blessings. The Angels are 9-11 and aren't on pace to reach the postseason in October.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback