PHOTO: Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks red bodycon dress at night out in Los Angeles

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is enjoying her college offseason after winning LSU's first NCAA championship in gymnastics in April at Fort Worth. While there's uncertainty whether she will return for her last college-eligible year, she's traveling around the country to promote her affiliations and also attend Skenes' games at PNC Park.

It was only Thursday when Dunne reportedly spent her last day in Los Cabos, Mexico, and now she posted a story from California, meaning she was in Los Angeles on Friday. Dunne wore red bodycon dress for a night out in Los Angeles.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

This month, Olivia Dunne has been busy in a lot of activities. First up, she was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th anniversary issue, keeping her busy in promotional and success parties for the legendary magazine.

Then, she attended her boyfriend, Paul Skenes' MLB debut at PNC Park before her well-earned summer getaway south of the border.

Olivia Dunne topples Bronny James for second spot in college athletes NIL valuation: Reports

According to On3, following Olivia Dunne's new NIL partnership with Passes, the LSU gymnast is now second in the college athletes rankings, toppling USC Trojans' Bronny James.

Bronny boasts an NIL valuation of $3.7 million, while Livvy has surpassed that amount, boasting $3.9 million NIL valuation. The top spot belongs to Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders with $4.6 million NIL valuation.

Apart from Dunne, the next female college athlete in On3's NIL rankings is LSU Tigers' Flau'jae Johnson, who is in 14th spot with $1.2 million NIL valuation.

Olivia Dunne's latest NIL deal is with Passes, "a platform that helps creators grow and monetize their social media following through exclusive content," per North Jersey.

“Passes allows me to monetize my creativity and expertise in ways that were previously unavailable to college athletes, which is why I’m so excited to be partnering with them,” said Dunne via Forbes.

As she ascends her way to the top, she has become an inspiration and benchmark in the college sports landscape for female athletes.

