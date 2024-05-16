PHOTO: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne steals the spotlight in off-white halterneck dress in New York

Olivia Dunne, fresh off winning the NCAA gymnastics championship with the LSU Tigers last month, is using her free time to attend Paul Skenes baseball games and social events. Last weekend, she was in Pittsburgh to attend her boyfriend's major league debut at PNC Park, and now her latest social media activity suggests she is in New York.

Dunne, who boasts an impressive following on social media, has over $3.5 million NIL deals in place (according to On3). She leads all college female athletes and trails only Shedeur Sanders and Bronny James in the combined list.

While in New York, Dunne added another masterpiece to her wardrobe. On her social media, she shared a mirror selfie in which she flaunted her off-white halterneck dress.

"Woahhhh," she wrote.

Olivia Dunne's Snapchat story

Olivia Dunne applauds Paul Skenes' hard work for where he is today

Along with Paul Skenes' loved ones, Olivia Dunne was in a PNC Park suite on Saturday, cheering the 2023 No. 1 draft pick fulfilling his dream to pitch in majors. Skenes led LSU to the NCAA championship a year ago.

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

The much-anticipated pitching debut lasted four-plus innings, during which Skenes allowed three earned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts. Although he wanted to go deeper into the game, manager Derek Shelton pulled the plug on him in the fifth. Dunne applauded the hurler for his hard work while being interviewed during the game.

"I have so many amazing memories with him, but I know how hard he’s worked for this moment," Dunne said. "All the hours, I just know what a hard worker he is. This is probably one of my favorite moments I’ve ever seen. Seriously, there is nothing that can top this. I’m just so proud."

Dunne also mentioned the nervousness and excitement she had for his debut.

“I had some nerves creeping in at first, but I kind of channeled that into excitement more than nerves,” said Dunne. “I just have the most confidence in him ever, so I trust in him and what he’s put in, and I’m just so excited.”

Skenes is scheduled to start on Friday against the same foe, the Chicago Cubs. The game will be played at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

