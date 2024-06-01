PHOTO: Rangers star Corey Seager enjoys morning coffee on Miami beach with wife Madisyn

Texas Ranger shortstop Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, are enjoying their time in Miami amid the ongoing three-game series against the Marlins in LoanDepot Park. The Marlins won the first game of the series 8-2, and the next will be played on Saturday.

Off the field, Seager and his fellow teammates, along with their wives and girlfriends, arrived a day before to explore Florida beaches. Ahead of Saturday's game, Seager and Madisyn spent their morning roaming the beaches with coffee. Madisyn shared their morning with her followers on social media.

"Could do a morning coffee walk on the beach every day," she wrote in her story.

Madisyn's Instagram story

Madisyn and Corey Seager have been seeing each other since their high school days. Like every couple, they had their highs and lows. After the two World Series MVP were drafted in 2012 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the couple were unsure about their long distance relationship and went their separate ways.

However, as fate would have it, both knew that they were their best choice for each other. In 2015, the couple once again started dating each other. Finally, with her parents' blessing, Corey proposed Madisyn at a New Patriots football game in December 2019, and they married a year later, on Dec. 5, 2020.

Madisyn and Corey Seager enjoy fun-filled off-day on yacht with fellow teammates

Madisyn's Instagram story

Arriving a day earlier, the Seager couple was joined by fellow teammates and their partners. On Thursday, Madisyn shared a carousel of pictures from their off day partying on the yacht.

They spent quality time with their partners and played cards with fellow teammates, in a fun-filled event. In one of the photos, Madisyn can be seen wearing a gold necklace having her husband initials on it.

It's not all from Madisyn's social media activity. Earlier in the day, she reposted a story that gave credit to Seager's hitting eight homers in the last eight games.

Madisyn's Instagram story

Lately, Corey Seager's barrel has been hot. Seager has boosted his batting average to .264 after starting the season on a slow note, blasting eight homers in his last 10 games.

