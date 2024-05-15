PHOTO: Yankees' Carlos Rodon gets social media shoutout from wife Ashley after dominating Twins with impressive pitching

Carlos Rodon helped the New York Yankees to a 5-1 win on Tuesday, halting the red-hot Minnesota Twins in the process. The Twins had won four of their last five games heading into the game, but with Rodon allowing only six hits and one run in six innings pitched, the Yankees recorded a comfortable win.

Rodon's performance was integral in the win, and his wife, Ashley, took to Instagram to give a shoutout to her husband.

Ashley Rodon's IG stories

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the win, the Yankees moved to 28-15, good for first in the AL East and ahead of the 26-14 Baltimore Orioles. Rodon said after the game (via The New York Post) and credited his teammates:

“I just want to go out there and give our team a chance to win every night. Try to keep the team in the game and let the boys work. These guys are pretty good.

“Just had to lock in. I gotta give it up to my teammates for really good defense out there today. Some hard balls hit and they made a lot of plays. Scored some runs and we won the game, that’s what’s important.”

Ashley and Carlos Rodon celebrate the launch of the ꓘarlos Rodon Foundation

Last week, Ashley and Carlos Rodon were delighted to announce the launch of the ꓘarlos Rodon Foundation, which is focusing on two main initiatives at present.

One is called 'The Willow Grant,' which is named after their daughter Willow and aims to help families seeking fertility treatment, including IVF. According to their website, the foundation is collaborating with The Nest Egg Foundation.

The second initiative, 'About The Wild Wanderers,' focuses on spreading awareness of the importance of getting kids active outdoors and "exposing them to all the opportunities an active adventurous lifestyle can offer."

The foundation posted on Instagram:

"We had the most amazing time celebrating the official launch of the ꓘarlos Rodon Foundation with our baseball family!

"We are so excited about everything to come and all that we are working on. Blessed doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel. It’s a beautiful opportunity to do this kind of work."

Carlos Rodon and the Yankees will now look to their next game, with the team facing the Twins again on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback