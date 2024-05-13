PHOTO: Yankees sensation Juan Soto steals the spotlight on coveted 2024 Topps Series 2 cover

In December, Juan Soto was traded by the San Diego Padres to the New York Yankees. It seems like both have been perfect for each other on and off the field.

Soto's presence at the plate has attracted many fans for the Yankees, while being associated with a New York-based team has helped the player get lucrative endorsement deals.

Among the many deals Soto has is one with Topps. The company was founded in 1938 and continues to be one of the big names for premium trading cards and collectibles.

On Monday, Juan Soto was chosen as the cover athlete for the 2024 Topps Series 2 baseball cards. It means that the Yankees slugger would shine on every wrapper of an individual baseball card.

When Juan Soto heard about the development, he felt honored also in favor of the photo being used for the cover.

“It was incredible, you know," Soto told Yahoo Sports. "It’s an honor — and the picture they have on it is a real exciting moment, I think just after a big hit with all the lights in the stadium on me."

“I like signing the cards," he added. "They really mean something to the kids who are giving them to me, you can see it in their faces.”

Juan Soto adores playing in Yankee Stadium for the love they have for him

Juan Soto expressed his pleasure when he mentioned about playing in the Yankee Stadium.

While one of his popular goal remains to hit a home run in every MLB ballpark, his other aspiration is to win a World Series with the Yankees and become a part of their rich history.

"For me, to win a championship with the Yankees and be part of their history,” he said.

Soto is in the last year of his contract and will likely test free agency once the season concludes.

Given the affection and love he has received from the fanbase, it won't be a surprise to see the Yankees give him the deal he wants once the offseason kicks in next winter.

Although he will be one of the faces in demand, the chances of Soto returning to the Yankees are more than just bright. It remains to be seen if that's \\where we are headed.

