PHOTOS: Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Bregman are making the most of their holiday season in Kentucky

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman reunited with his wife, Reagen Bregman, and child, Knox Samuel Bregman, to celebrate Kentucky's highly anticipated holiday season.

The couple shared cute family photos on their respective Instagram handles and evidently looked at home with baby Knox in hand.

"Holiday Season in KY! @reabreg" - Alex Bregman, Twitter

The family can be seen enjoying some well-earned time off from their busy schedules, especially Bregman, who’s had a mind-blowing year with the Astros as they clinched the MLB World Series finals against the Phillies.

"Beautiful family, and we love Lexington" - Reagan Elizabeth Bregman, Instagram

The player conveyed his love for his family via social media, stating that the best part of the offseason is being able to spend time with his wife and child.

Reagan uploads pictures of her family quite regularly, keeping fans updated about their adventures and whereabouts.

"Best part of the offseason is getting to be with my amazing wife and Knox! Thankful for every second!" - Alex Bregman, Instagram

The couple met via a friend while working with Google in Austin and began dating shortly afterward, even though the distance proved to be a roadblock once the baseball season started.

Reagan soon moved back to Houston, and Alex popped the question during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, in January 2020.

"Love you forever baby" - Alex Bregman, Instagram

The pair got engaged in January 2020 and tied the knot later that year in December. The pair welcomed their first son, Knox Samuel, on August 1, 2022.

The Bregmans currently reside in Houston, where Reagan spent much of her childhood and Alex plies his trade with the Astros.

Alex Bregman is an MLB All-Star Game MVP

Alex Bregman made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2016 and has been with the team ever since, winning two World Series titles with the team.

"We are the Champions!" - Houston Astros, Instagram

Bregman was named the MVP of the 2018 All-Star Game and also led the American League in doubles that year. In 2019 he won the 2019 AL Silver Slugger Award. He also won the gold medal as a member of Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in 2017, and was the youngest player on the team.

Alex is the all-time leader in postseason home runs and runs batted in for a third baseman in baseball history.

