[Photos] Former Astros star Trey Mancini and wife Sara embrace winter magic with a festive getaway in snowy Montana

Former Houston Astros infielder Trey Mancini is a free agent and is looking for potential suitors for the upcoming season. He's married to sports host and TV personality Sara Perlman.

Recently, the couple and their friends celebrated Christmas 2023 in Montana and shared glimpses of their vacation on Instagram. Perlman shared a series of photos in the snowy weather of Montana, enjoying various activities like skiing and driving.

Who is Trey Mancini's wife, Sara Perlman?

Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Perlman attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

She played soccer, winning state and national championships. She graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports journalism and telecommunications.

Perlman worked with MASN as a digital reporter for the Baltimore Orioles. In 2017, while covering the Orioles, she met her future husband, Trey Mancini. The two began dating when Perlman left MASN to host The Daily Line on NBC Sports.

She took a professional break to take care of Mancini, who was diagnosed with colon cancer. The first baseman was cancer-free by Nov. 2020. They got engaged in Nov. 2021 and married in Dec. 2022.

Trey Mancini's MLB career

Having played college baseball at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Trey Mancini was selected in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

In his major league debut as the designated hitter against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 20, 2016, he blasted a home run against Eduardo Rodriguez in his second at-bat.

In the 2017 season, he slashed .293/.338/.488 with a .826 OPS, 120 OPS+, 24 home runs and 78 RBI in 147 games. This impressive run saw him finish third for the AL Rookie of the Year.

Mancini was dealt to the Houston Astros in a three-team trade on Aug. 1, 2022. His career highlight came in Game 5 of the World Series, when he made a game-winning play by catching the hard-hit ball by Philadelphia Phillies hitter Kyle Schwarber. His catch got the Astros out of aa jam and retained their 3-2 lead in the series.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Mancini signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Chicago Cubs with an opt-out clause. Before being assigned for assignment on Aug. 1, 2023, he hit .234 with four home runs and 28 RBI in 79 games for the Cubs. He was subsequently released by Chicago.

