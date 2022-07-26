Photos: Top 5 MLB star wives who brought glitz and glamour to the Dodger Stadium during the 2022 All-Star Game

The MLB 2022 All-Star Game red carpet became a runway last week. Players and their glamourous wives turned the event into a star-studded affair. Here's a rundown of the top 5 MLB star wives who leveled up their fashion game at the Dodger Stadium.

#1. Kate Upton, the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander

Along with Justin Verlander and their young daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander, Kate Upton turned heads on the 2022 All-Star Game red carpet. Kate was spotted wearing a white off-the-shoulder dress and chic stilettos. The blonde beauty perfected her style with a pair of shades, making her appear refined and chic.

#2 Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman

Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman arrived at the 2022 All-Star Game red carpet with their three tiny tots, Charlie, Maximus, and Brandon. She looked ravishing in a white double-breasted dress. She sported a high ponytail.

As Freddie appeared at the event with Chelsea, "Freddie" chants could be heard from the crowd.

#3 Briana Betts, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts

Brianna and Mookie Betts dazzled in shades of blue at the 2022 All-Star Game red carpet with their daughter and other members of the Betts family. Brianna wore a tie-front full-sleeve top with high-waist pants.

Brianna Betts with Mookie Betts at the MLB 2022 All-Star Game.

She kept her makeup minimal and looked effortlessly elegant. Brianna also carried a silver-colored handbag that resembled a baseball.

#4 Samantha Bracksieck, the wife of New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge

Samantha Bracksieck rarely makes public appearances. It was a delight to see her gracing the 2022 All-Star Game red carpet with Aaron Judge, hand in hand. Samantha swore by the principle, "Less is more." She wore a nude-colored halter neck dress, pulled back her hair in a bun as she posed for the cameras.

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge.

Baseball fans want Aaron and Samantha to make more public appearances.

#5 Jarnely Martinus, the wife of Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogearts

Xander Bogaerts with his wife, Jarnely Martinus.

Jarnely Martinus, the wife of Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, rocked the red carpet look at the MLB 2022 All-Star Game. She looked stunning in a golden off-shoulder dress which perfectly complimented her curvy figure.

Which look captured your eye?

