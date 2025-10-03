  • home icon
  • “Pick your poison” - Fans react as Mookie Betts shrugs off teams walking Shohei Ohtani to face him in key playoff spots

“Pick your poison” - Fans react as Mookie Betts shrugs off teams walking Shohei Ohtani to face him in key playoff spots

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 03, 2025 06:52 GMT
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Fans react as Mookie Betts shrugs off teams walking Shohei Ohtani to face him in key playoff spots - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani is a fearsome hitter in all of the NL, and Mookie Betts isn't complaining if the rival pitchers try to bypass him as October gets into the NLDS stage. Fans are also feeling for other teams that will have to get through the Dodgers' MVP trio of Ohtani, Betts and Freddie Freeman.

After sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the wildcard round, the Dodgers are all set to clash with the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS round. Ahead of the matchup, Betts is ready to capitalize on the opportunity against the pitchers thinking of bypassing Ohtani.

"I wouldn't let Shohei swing either, I expect the Phillies to do it, I expect the rest of the postseason for it to happen," Betts said. "I just got to be ready to do my thing."
Fans chimed in on this reaction, feeling the pitchers will face a hard time getting past Mookie Betts as well.

"LA’s lineup is so stacked! Pick your poison. Everyone in that lineup can hit!" one fan commented.
"And even if Betts does get out the line up moves forward one more step closer to Shohei coming up again," another fan commented.
"He's got aura right now," one fan said.
"That's the attitude to take out there every freakin' at bat! You are on fire right now, Mookie! Go Dodgers!" one fan hyped up Betts.
"Mookie is a big time player, he steps up his game in the biggest moments, we are so blessed 😇 to have him on our team. ⚾️💙GO DODGERS💙⚾️" one fan wrote.
"Thank goodness for us that Mookie is so underrespected. He's amazing, and having him behind Shohei is a great combo!" one fan reacted.

Mookie Betts hitting well already in October

If the pitchers are looking to bypass Shohei Ohtani in hopes of retiring Mookie Betts, they are thinking it wrong. Betts has been great at the plate in October this postseason. In two games, he has already put the ball in play six times in nine plate appearances. This includes three-RBI performance in wildcard Game 2.

While he struggled in the early part of the season, which started with a stomach bug, Betts has since done well, especially in the second half. He finished the regular season, hitting .258 to go along with 20 home runs, 82 RBIs and two stolen bases. He is slugging .406 and has an OPS of .732.

In tandem with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts is looking forward to making it a nightmare for Phillies pitchers.

Edited by Krutik Jain
