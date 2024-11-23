PICTURE: Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro steals the spotlight in blue dress and high heels on date night with Yankees legend at Vegas

  • home icon
By Raghav Mehta
Modified Nov 23, 2024 13:55 GMT
Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro (Credits: @jac_lynfit Instagram)

Legendary New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a well-known fitness expert, entrepreneur and popular social media personality. With over 138,000 followers on Instagram, Cordeiro often posts content related to her day-to-day life, fitness and business for fans.

On Thursday, the couple went for a date night in Vegas. Both Rodriguez and Cordeiro posted snaps from the evening to their Instagram stories. Jaclyn wore a blue dress for the outing and paired it with high heels.

"🤍date night with @jac_lynfit" Alex Rodriguez captioned his Instagram Story.
Screenshots of Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Credits: @jac_lynfit Instagram)

Having met shortly after Rodriguez's split from Jennifer Lopez in 2021, A-Rod and Cordeiro have been going strong since. Jaclyn Cordeiro's fitness knowledge has also greatly benefitted Rodriguez's weight loss journey after the 49-year-old found himself out of shape following his retirement from professional baseball.

Under Cordeiro's tutelage, A-Rod started going to the gym every day of the week, and introduced steady-state cardio into his daily routine, in the form of post-dinner walks. The hard work eventually bore fruit, as Rodriguez lost 32 pounds.

Alex Rodriguez posts heartfelt message on daughter Natasha's 20th birthday

Shortly after being traded to the New York Yankees, Alex Rodriguez's ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, gave birth to their first child, Natasha, on November 18, 2004. On Monday, Rodriguez took to Instagram to celebrate her 20th birthday, posting a video with footage of numerous memorable moments the two have spent together, along with a heartfelt message.

Though A-Rod and Cynthia Scurtis are no longer together, the pair are reportedly 'best friends' and do their best to co-parent their two daughters, so that both Natasha and Ella get to spend plenty of quality time with both parents.

Natasha is quite a talented singer and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater from the University of Michigan.

