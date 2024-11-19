"Thank you for brightening everyday" - Alex Rodriguez pens heartwarming message on 'beautiful' daughter Natasha's 20th birthday

Alex Rodriguez was traded to the New York Yankees in February 2004. After making the move to New York, Rodriguez's ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis gave birth to their first child, Natasha, on November 18, 2004.

On Monday, Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for his daughter on the occasion of her 20th birthday, along with a video of memorable moments spent together.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @therealnatasharodriguez! Thank you for brightening everyday. ❤️" Alex Rodriguez captioned his post.

Aside from numerous childhood and recent photos with friends and family, the video montage also featured Natasha singing the national anthem as well as her time in college.

Over the years, A-Rod has shown time and time again that he shares quite a special bond with his two daughters. Though not currently together, Rodriguez and his ex-wife reportedly now share a 'good relationship', and do their best to co-parent so their daughters get to spend quality time with both.

Currently, Natasha Rodriguez is a student at the University of Michigan. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater, a four-year-long undergraduate program.

Alex Rodriguez cheers on Minnesota Timberwolves all the way from Tokyo

Alex Rodriguez follows a pretty hectic daily schedule. The 49-year-old businessman often jets off to a variety of places when duty calls. At the moment, he finds himself on the opposite side of the globe in Tokyo, the bustling capital of Japan.

Despite being in pretty much the opposite timezone to the United States, A-Rod made sure to keep up with his beloved Minnesota Timberwolves, as they played the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

"Twolves on no matter where I am," Rodriguez captioned his story.

Screenshots of Rodriguez's Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod)

Eventually, the Timberwolves ended up victorious in a close game, winning 120-117 at the Target Center. Julius Randle had a great game, putting up 35 points with seven assists, while superstar Anthony Edwards also impressed with 24 points and six assists.

A-Rod owns a minority stake in the T-wolves and their WNBA counterparts, the Minnesota Lynx. Naturally, A-Rod's family and loved ones have shown their support for the Timberwolves.

