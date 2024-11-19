PICTURE: Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn shares romantic snaps after Padres star’s 2024 NL ROY Award loss to Paul Skenes

San Diego Padres star Jackson Merrill didn't hear his name announced by the MLB for 2024 NL Rookie of the Year. Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes took home the honors after receiving 23 of 30 first-place votes. Merrill received the recognition from the other seven, but he felt well short.

During the late August to September stretch, Merrill was almost leading all polls over Skenes for the Rookie of the Year race. However, Skenes got back the spotlight following his last few stellar starts, which might have made the difference.

Following the announcement on Monday, Merrill's girlfriend, Sammie Quinn, shared some snaps with her followers. The top of the snap has a vibrant, neon-style graphic of a screaming face with exaggerated features, possibly in response to the Rookie of the Year announcement.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Underneath it, Merrill and Sammie seem to be enjoying themselves as if to say they don't care what the results are.

Sammie's Instagram story

Historic rookie race between Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill: There's no right or wrong winner here

It doesn't matter who won the NL Rookie of the Year. Fans of the losing side would always feel disappointment.

Both Jackson Merrill and Paul Skenes put up historic numbers. While Skenes wasn't invited to the big league until May, when he arrived, there was no better pitcher in the majors. He did so well that he started an MLB All-Star game for the National League. Skenes' 11-3 and 1.96 ERA marks make him the only rookie starter since integration to record a sub-2 ERA and 150+ strikeouts.

As for Merrill, he played right from the start of the season. Many of the Friars supporters think that since Merrill was there playing every day for the Padres, he should have taken home the honors. In 156 games played out of 162 in regular season, Merrill hit .392, had the third-best on-road average in the majors, along with 90 RBIs and 24 home runs.

He also broke franchise records as a rookie in games played, RBI and WAR. Moreover, he led all NL outfielders with 3.1 fWAR in the second half of the season.

For Jackson Merrill, his All-MLB Second Team selection will be the only thing added to his resume, while, for Skenes, it will be All-MLB First Team and NL Rookie of the Year. He's also among the finalists to win the NL Cy Young Award, the results of which are yet to be announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback