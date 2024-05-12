"Pitching is how it came out" - Jake Fraley's wife Angelica shares hilarious attempts to extract son's loose tooth

Cincinnati Red outfielder Jake Fraley's wife, Angelica, had her work cut out after her son's tooth needed to be extracted. At an early age, teeth falling and taking over new ones is quite normal, but at times, a tooth just won't come out no matter what you try.

A similar experience was shared by Angelica on social media. In the series of photos shared, Jayce can be seen making multiple hilarious attempts to get his stuck tooth out.

He tried archery, hitting and finally it was pitching, during which the tooth fell.

"Tried many things to get the tooth out," Angelica wrote in her story. "Haha he was nervous he would barely throw but once he got over it ultimately pitching is how it came out."

"Truth Fairy is coming," she added.

Angelica Fraley's Instagram story

Jake Fraley tied the knot with Angelica in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 21, 2016.

The couple shares a son named Jayce and five-year-old daughter named Avery, who was diagnosed with leukemia last December. The couple shared the info with fans on social media.

"Everything is good": Jake Fraley and Angelica shared optimistic update regarding Avery's leukemia

In January, the couple, who have been active with Avery's path to recovery on social media, announced that their daughter was in remission.

"There was no leukemia detected in her latest bone marrow. We still have a few months of frontline chemo and continue to ask y’all pray she gets through that’s quick and easy!🙏🏻 GOD IS GOOD!," wrote Angelica.

Jake Fraley was also optimistic with the progress and said they are hoping the treatment to go well.

“She’s good. Everything is good. She’s going through treatment," Fraley said. "Leukemia has such a high recurrence because it’s your bone marrow, and you’re constantly reproducing it.

"Even though she got what they call MRD-negative, which means she has no evidence of any disease anymore, you still have to finish with the protocol.” [via MLB.com].

As per the treatment, Avery will continue receiving frontline chemotherapy for at least two months. Once doctors can move her into a maintenance phase, she will begin taking oral chemo twice a day, five days a week.

No further update has been provided by the family as of now, but we wish Avery the best in her battle against leukemia.

