Pittsburgh Pirates GM Ben Cherington addresses fans' frustrations with the team after dismal season so far

Heading into the 2025 season, many fans hoped that the Pittsburgh Pirates could take another step forward. The team finished the 2024 season at the foot of the NL Central standings with a 76-86 record for the second straight season.

Unfortunately, the Pirates have failed to live up to those hopes so far, enduring a rough opening month-or-so, with their record for the current season standing at 14-27. In a desperate effort to stop the rot, team executives decided to relieve skipper Derek Shelton of his duties in early May.

Addressing the team's worrying streak of results of late,

Speaking on MLB Network Radio on Sunday, general manager Ben Cherington addressed the fans' growing frustration about the disappointing state of the team.

"I know the frustration that's out there. Frankly, there's anger out there in Pittsburgh, in terms of the feeling from the fans about the team and the results. It comes from a place of care, there's passion for the team, and that's part of why the Pirates are an important team." Ben Cherington said.

"The Pirates really matter in the city of Pittsburgh and there's a historic nature of this franchise. It's better for baseball if baseball thrives in Pittsburgh, I believe that. So, I'm just going to keep pouring everything I can into it. I'm not going to convince fans to feel a certain way differently, until we win more games, and I know that." Cherington added.

Pittsburgh Pirates GM Ben Cherington believes things will soon get better for the organization

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Pittsburgh Pirates GM Ben Cherington talked about how he believes he's capable of turning the team's fortunes around.

"I feel just as much energy and commitment to this job as I have from the day I got it. I do this job only to serve the Pittsburgh Pirates. Only because I wanna be part of delivering a team that our fans our proud of. That’s it. Period. That’s the reason to get up. That’s the reason to come in here, do the work to do that." Ben Cherington said.

"I believe that’s going to happen. I know that there’s frustration and maybe anger that it hasn’t happened yet. I believe it’s going to happen. I believe strongly I am going to be a part of making it happen. I have a lot of confidence in our baseball operations group. We’ve got to get better. Period."

As the Pirates attempt to save their season, fans will be hoping Cherington can deliver on his promise sooner rather than later.

