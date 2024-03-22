"Placebo is a miracle drug" - MLB fans pokes fun at Nolan Gorman's unconventional diet change

Nolan Gorman had a fantastic season last year for the St. Louis Cardinals, recording 76 RBIs and 27 home runs with a slash line of .236/.328/.478. However, he was limited to 119 games due to a back injury.

This year, Gorman seems to be in excellent shape, and he attributes it all to a simple change in his diet. The popcorn enthusiast swapped out peanut oil for coconut oil, and according to John Denton of MLB.com, he now feels nearly ten pounds lighter and healthier.

“I think everything I did helped and if it didn’t, I probably wasn’t doing the right stuff,” Gorman said via MLB.com. “It’s also about portion control and not eating too much because [the replacement] still isn’t good for you.”

When news of Gorman's unconventional fitness regime spread among the Cardinals fans, many couldn't resist taking a jibe at it.

"Placebo is a miracle drug," a fan commented.

Gorman made his debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022. The 23-year-old second baseman is now in his third Major League season, and he's already showing promising signs in the Grapefruit League.

Gorman has played 14 games during spring training, recording six RBIs, including a home run, with a .744 OPS and a batting average of .229. He's hoping for a successful and injury-free season while maintaining his impressive form.

Several Cardinals players are hoping for a bounce-back season

The St. Louis Cardinals had a tough year due to multiple injuries suffered by their players. As a result, they finished last in the National League's Central Division, with only 71 wins.

Nolan Arenado, their star player, was one of the injured players and had to sit out the rest of the season since mid-September due to a lower back issue. Tyler O'Neill, Willson Contreras, Dylan Carlson and Alec Burleson also suffered injuries last year.

Their new addition, Sonny Gray, who was a finalist for the Cy Young Award last year, is currently dealing with a strained hamstring. As a result, Miles Mikolas has been named the Opening Day pitcher for the Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 28th.

