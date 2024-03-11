"Put ourselves in a spot to land some of that premium talent that exists there" - Phillies GM unveils team's plan to land next Japanese superstar

It goes without saying that the Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most aggressive teams when it comes to winning the World Series. The historic franchise has been making a number of notable roster moves over the years in the hopes of bringing a World Series title back to Philadelphia for the first time since 2008.

Some of the biggest moves that the Philadelphia Phillies have made in recent years in an attempt to achieve this goal have been the signings of both Bryce Harper and Trea Turner. Although the team has yet to win a title, the moves have brought them close.

While the high-profile free agent moves have helped raise the competitive level of the club, this is not their only plan to improve their roster moving forward. In a recent interview with Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Philadelphia GM Sam Fuld emphasized the franchise's growing plan in Japan.

After missing out on the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the organization has reportedly continued to ramp up its operations in Japan. The hope for the franchise is that it will be viewed as a desirable destination for the next generational talent to emerge in the Asian country.

Both Sam Fuld and Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski agree that there is a wealth of talent in Japan, and establishing a bigger presence in the country could be essential.

“As an organization, we want to put our best foot forward and put ourselves in a spot to land some of that premium talent that exists there," Blum told MLB.com.

The Philadelphia Phillies need to do what they can to gain supporters in Japan

One of the problems that has been pointed out regarding Phildelphia's pursuit of Japanese free agents is the fact that they don't hold the global presence of other clubs. Teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are globally recognized clubs, something that Philadelphia will need to contend with.

Recently, Japanese baseball legend and National Team coach Hideki Kuriyama was in attendance during Phildelphia's Spring Training matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. These types of moves can help gain attention among Japanese baseball fans and, preferably, their up-and-coming talented players.

