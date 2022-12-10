Rafael Devers contract: How much is the Boston Red Sox star set to make in 2023?

Entering the 2023 campaign, Rafael Devers will be without some familiar faces, as long-time infield partner Xander Bogaerts signed a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres. It remains to be seen if other former teammates of Devers' will return to the lineup, as slugging outfielder J.D. Martinez remains a free agent.

Recently, Red Sox ownership has been unable and unwilling to provide long-term extensions to some of their homegrown superstars. Aside from Bogaerts, the Red Sox elected to trade former MVP, Mookie Betts, to the Los Angeles Dodgers instead of signing him to a lucrative extension.

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore Red Sox essentially let the face of the franchise walk out the door twice in the span of three seasons.



Mookie Betts in 2020 and now Xander Bogaerts in 2022. Both of those guys won a World Series for the franchise.



Following the loss of Bogaerts and Betts, Red Sox fans are growing less optimistic that team management will keep Devers on the roster for the foreseeable future. Devers will enter the 2023 season in the final year of his contract.

The 26-year-old third baseman will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season, where he will undoubtedly be looking for a massive new contract that should double the $17,745,481 salary that he is set to make this coming season.

Gabrielle @gfstarr1 The Red Sox will either give Rafael Devers all the money or they will lose the entire fanbase.



Losing Mookie Betts was awful.



Losing Xander Bogaerts is unconscionable.



A look a Rafael Devers' career in the MLB so far

Devers originally became a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2013 when the team signed him as a 16-year-old free agent out of the Dominican Republic. After spending time in the Red Sox system, he reached the Major League roster on July 24, 2017, just five days after the club released veteran Pablo Sandoval.

Through the 58 games he played in 2017, Rafael Devers quickly impressed after hitting 10 home runs, along with a .284 batting average. His success steadily continued until his true breakout season in 2019 when he hit 32 home runs and 115 RBIs, while also maintaining a .311 batting average over 156 games for the Red Sox.

Doug Rush @TheDougRush In less than a few years, Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom traded away Mookie Betts and let Xander Bogearts walk as a free agent.



Over the past two seasons with Boston, Devers has hit 65 home runs, along with a combined 201 RBIs en route to his first two career selections to the All-Star team. If the Red Sox decide to keep Devers, they will need to pay up or risk losing him for nothing.

