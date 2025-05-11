Rafael Devers urged to learn from Dodgers star by MLB analyst amid his refusal to play first base

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers is not happy with how he's being handled at the club. Devers, the Red Sox starting baseman last season, went out of favor after the team signed two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman in the offseason.

However, he took it in stride and moved into the DH role. Now, the franchise is asking him to play first baseman, and Devers, having had enough of role changes, went on a rant against the Red Sox.

Amid the rising tensions, MLB analyst Rich Ciancimino, during his conversation with former New York Yankees coach Sean Casey on "The Mayor's Office," wants the Red Sox star to suck it up and play the position.

"Two other little things — first one is, you are not the most... you're not elite of the elite statistically, I'm sorry to say," Ciancimino said (5:57 onwards). "You're great, right? Thirty homers and 100 RBIs a lot of years, but you're not."

Cianciminio compared Devers to Mookie Betts, who took one for the Dodgers and shifted to shortstop from right field. The MLB analyst wants Rafael Devers to embrace a similar mentality as the former AL MVP.

"And you're looking at a guy like Devers — and that's why Red Sox fans are out of their minds right now. Because they're looking at Mookie Betts," Ciancimino added.

Red Sox front-office members mediate amid tensions with Rafael Devers

Before the situation spiraled out of control, Red Sox principal owner John Henry, president Sam Kennedy, and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow flew out Friday to meet Rafael Devers at Kauffman Stadium.

Devers was left upset that he was asked to play first base without prior notice to learn the position. Breslow spoke about the conversation the front office members had with Devers.

“It was actually John who spoke directly to Raffy and felt like it was important based on the situation that unfolded yesterday to come out here and have an honest conversation about what we value as an organization, what we believe is important to the Boston Red Sox,” Breslow said. “And that is being great teammates for each other.

“We think we had a productive conversation, John seems to have had a productive conversation, and that’s where it is at right now.”

Manager Alex Cora also said that it was "a good conversation" and that Devers "expressed" his feelings on the situation.

The Red Sox are in a tough spot after first baseman Triston Casas ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee, ruling him out for the season. Rafael Devers became the man the club asked to fill the void at first, which upset him.

