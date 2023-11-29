Randy Arozarena Trade Rumors: Rays reportedly shopping star OF with ‘good chance’ of shocking deal happening

In a surprising twist, the Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly made Randy Arozarena available in trade talks. The superstar outfielder has been a staple of the team since bursting onto the scene in 2020 during the postseason, but the Rays are apparently looking to send him elsewhere.

Freelance reporter Jack Azoulay-Haron posted on X:

"Big news regarding the outfielder market: The Rays are shopping OF Randy Arozarena, and there’s a good chance that he is moved, sources tell @MLBNerds."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

MLB Nerds is reporting that the Rays are looking to move Arozarena. The team is not just feeling the market out. As per the report, there is a "good chance" he will eventually be traded somewhere.

National MLB reporter Michael Marino backed up Haron's initial report, confirming there's a lot of buzz over a potential deal.

Expand Tweet

This comes after news that the Rays are also shopping Manuel Margot, so it appears they're cleaning house in the outfield after a 99-win season in 2023.

Which teams make sense for Randy Arozarena?

With the surprising news that Arozarena, a player with a career wRC+ of 128 and good outfield defense, is available, several teams make a lot of sense, including the New York Yankees.

Randy Arozarena is available

The Yankees have looked into Manuel Margot, so a deal for Arozarena would likely be more beneficial to them since he's been a more productive player. The San Francisco Giants and several other teams make sense, too.

The Rays may not end up trading him to a division rival like the Yankees or even the Boston Red Sox, who might be in the market. Since they had talks over Margot, one can expect the Yankees to inquire at some point.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks could also be dark horse trade candidates.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.