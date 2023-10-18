Texas Rangers rookie sensation Evan Carter has been turning heads since he debuted on September 8. In 23 regular season games, he hit .306/.413/.645 with two doubles, one triple, and five home runs.

So far in the postseason, Carter has kept up his hot bat, hitting .350/.536/.700 with a home run and three RBIs. He has impressed the manager, Bruce Bochy and now he moves to third in the batting order.

Carter previously batted fifth in Game 1, right after Adolis Garcia. He will take the spot ahead of Garcia as the Rangers look to get to Houston starter Cristian Javier early.

Texas is up 2-0 on the series, putting themselves in a great position as both those wins came on the road. On Wednesday, the series moves to Globe Life Field, and the fanbase will be there in force.

"The kid's batting third! Let's go!" one fan posted.

"It's perfect. No notes" another fan posted.

Rangers fans could not be happier to see Evan Carter hitting in the three-hole. They see this as a perfect lineup and have full faith that their club will get the job done in Game 3.

Evan Carter and the Texas Rangers have their eyes set on the World Series

Historically, teams that have gone up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series have won it 84% of the time. Evan Carter and the Rangers want to extend those numbers and make their way to the World Series this season.

In Game 3, they are getting back one of their aces, Max Scherzer. Scherzer has not pitched since straining his teres major on September 12. However, he feels good about his health after throwing an extended live session earlier in the week. As competitive as he is, he did everything in his power to be able to pitch Wednesday.

He will likely be closely monitored, and manager Bruce Bochy will not hesitate to pull him if he sees something. Texas has a great bullpen where many can go multiple innings with little trouble.

The Astros have their backs against the wall and must come out firing on Wednesday. If not, they will be down 3-0 with an elimination game to be played on the road.