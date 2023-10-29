The Arizona Diamondbacks did exactly what they needed to do and took Game 2 against the Texas Rangers to even up the series at one apiece. Now the momentum is in their favor, with Game 3 scheduled for Monday at Chase Field.

The team had an excellent game plan against Texas starter Jordan Montgomery. He went six innings, giving up nine hits, four runs, one walk and zero strikeouts.

It was a team effort for the D-Backs. They finished the game with 16 hits, as opposed to the Rangers' four. Every starter got a hit on Saturday, and four batters had multiple hits on the night.

Diamondbacks' starter Merrill Kelly was exceptional on the mound. He went seven innings, giving up just one run on three hits while striking out nine batters. He had the Texas lineup fooled all night long.

"Embarrassing loss fr, D-Backs confidence is through the roof rn.. This series is far from over, D-Backs overall have looked better in this series so far" one fan posted.

"That was one of the worst game I've ever watched. Let's please pick it up heading to Arizona," another fan posted.

Texas Rangers fans could not be more disappointed in their team's performance on Saturday. They had a prime opportunity to go up 2-0 in the series and take all the wind out of Arizona's sails.

Both teams will get a much-needed break on Sunday and will be back at it on Monday. Game 3 starters will be Max Scherzer for Texas and rookie Brandon Pfaadt for Arizona.

The underdog D-Backs took all the momentum away from the Rangers

One thing you cannot do is count the Arizona Diamondbacks out. They have played the underdog role all postseason long and seem to thrive in that position.

Nobody believed they would take down the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they made slight work of them by sweeping them in the NLDS. However, they had a tougher time with the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS but still managed to take the series in seven games.

The D-Backs do not count on just one or two players to get it going. They are a scrappy team that waits on their pitch and grinds out at-bats. On Saturday, they outhit Texas 16-4.

They must keep their hot bats going in Game 3. They will face Max Scherzer, who is dealing with a cut on his thumb, which could work in Arizona's favor. While the D-Backs would have loved to be up 2-0, if not for the Rangers' comeback, but they would still be happy going to Chase Field with the World Series tied.