Even though Texas Rangers evaded the Chase Field challenge, manager Bruce Bochy faces injury concerns about key players. Both Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia exited the game earlier than anticipated after they felt discomfort.

The Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Monday, taking a 2-1 lead in the World Series. However, they will have to change their plans to accommodate the aforementioned injuries.

Scherzer, who was looking sharp, pitching three scoreless innings, exited the mound in the fourth inning due to left side tightness. In the eighth inning, Adolis Garcia had to exit the ball game after suffering discomfort in his back after hitting the flyball.

In a post-match presser, manager Bruce Bochy provided updates on Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer.

"Right now we are going to evaluate them, go through the diagnostics, see where he's at. Left side tightness (on Max Scherzer's injury)," Bruce Bochy said after Game 3.

"We're being optimistic. Max took a shot at the elbow(on second inning comebacker). So we were concerned about whether it was his his lower back that has tightened up. And the same with him(Adolis Garcia). we'll evaluate him in the next 24 hours and decide where we're at with him."

How will the injuries impact Bruce Bochy's plans for the World Series?

Both Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia are key to the Rangers' bid for their World Series title. Losing them in the middle of the series will be a headache for Bruce Bochy.

Adolis Garcia has been phenomenal this postseason, contributing significantly against the Houston Astros in the ALCS showdown. He's hitting .323 with 20 hits, eight home runs, 22 RBIs and 11 runs scored in 15 games.

As far as Scherzer is concerned, he was supposed to start potential Game 6 or 7 if not for his injury. Moreover, he could only provide three innings, which means the Rangers bullpen will also be exhausted. It remains to be seen how the injury reports pan out before Tuesday's Game 4 at Chase Field.