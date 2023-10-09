Texas Rangers rookie CF Evan Carter is enjoying time in the big leagues and is currently in the postseason playoffs, where he is taking the MLB nation and the Baltimore Orioles through a whirlwind of emotion, mostly of admiration except for those supporting the Birds.

The Rangers have won the first two games of the ALDS against the Orioles, and the AL East champions might be looking at an early exit in their chase for glory.

MLB analyst Preston Miklich, who goes by the name Fuzzy, voiced his excitement and admiration for Evan Carter after his consistent performances in the first two games against Baltimore.

"This Evan Carter kid, he is no joke. Evan Carter is off to one of the best Playoff starts by anyone ever," Fuzzy said.

Everyone can observe the player's impeccable plate manners, superior athleticism and all-around ability. The Texas youngster, though, has thrived immediately after entering the major leagues, undeterred by the top decks and the bright lights.

In his first 75 MLB at-bats, Carter batted.306 with a.413 on-base percentage. He reached base in seven of his eight at-bats during the postseason and is en route to producing one of the best rookie performances in the history of the MLB playoffs.

Evan Carter and the Rangers mean business in the playoffs

Manager Bruce Bochy has always talked highly about the rookie Carter and even gave his reasons when the rookie got promoted to the MLB roster. Still, he is one of the many cogs working strikingly well for the Rangers this postseason.

"I've said some many things about him, I don't know what else to say," Bochy said about Carter.

With an 11-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in Game 2 of the AL Division Series on Sunday, Mitch Garver struck a grand slam in the third inning in his first playoff appearance to take Texas one game closer to shutout Baltimore.

The Texas Rangers have now won four straight games to open the postseason. The Rangers are one win away from the ALCS as they head home to play Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday.