Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 1 Predictions, Odds and Picks - October 27 | MLB 2023 Postseason

The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks will square off for the 2023 World Series. After both teams survived unbelievably tense seven-game series in their respective LCS's, they will meet one another for the ultimate crown. Here's what you need to know about the game.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks predictions

The Rangers are an offensive powerhouse. They have All-Star level hitters at most spots in their lineup. They blasted the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles and outlived the Houston Astros. They are very good.

They will also likely have the pitching advantage depending on how they try and set things up. They also got an extra day of rest. Those things matter for the first game.

The Diamondbacks just survived a road game against the Philadelphia Phillies and will now have to travel once again. It's a tall task, so an opening home victory for the Rangers is likely.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks odds

The Rangers open as the betting favorites for the entire thing. They are favored over the Diamondbacks for this series. As for Game 1, they're favored as well. The oddsmakers have them at -152 for the game, which is good odds. They look ready to take home a title, and they will possibly begin that at home in Game 1.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks picks

Right now, there's likely not a hotter hitter than Adolis Garcia. It remains to be seen if he will carry the emotional inspiration over from the last series, but it's hard to imagine him not going yard in Game 1. He's been that good.

Pick Adolis Garcia to do well in Game 1 of the World Series

On the Arizona side, the rookie Corbin Carroll was on fire during Game 7. He had three hits and two RBI, so the momentum is certainly on his side. Expect him to do well again as he's clearly heating back up.

Otherwise, Ketel Marte, Corey Seager, Jonah Heim, Christian Walker or Tommy Pham are good choices to do well in the opener.