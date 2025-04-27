Rays top prospect Chandler Simpson opens up about his journey to the big leagues

MLB Develops alum Chandler Simpson opened up about his journey to the Major Leagues, earning a call-up to the Tampa Bay Rays for the 2025 MLB season. Simpson talked about what it meant for him to have his family on hand for his MLB debut earlier this season.
Here’s what the 24-year-old Rays’ infielder expressed in an X post published by MLB Develops on April 26 about getting the call to the major leagues:
“I was getting ready to go to the field, had a late day that day… And, I was going to go to the field to get a lift in at like at 2:00 when the clubhouse opened, the weight room opened. And at 1:30, I got a call from my manager on Triple A… and I thought I was late for a meeting or late for something… you have to come to the field because you’re going to the big leagues.”
The phone call was the first step to fulfilling Chandler Simpson’s dream of playing in the Majors. But getting the call from his manager was just the beginning of a dream come true moment for the Rays’ top prospect.
Simpson expanded on what it meant to get his family’s support for his MLB debut:
“That was amazing, for them to make the drive down and make the transportation down that quick was a blessing, for sure, just to have that support.”
Simpson’s family was there to see him get a huge hit to cap off a memorable MLB debut. He concluded:
“To come up in that big situation and come in, in the night and get the win versus a great closer in Devin Williams and be able to get the knock and spark the rally to come back and win. I mean, that was amazing.”
The Rays hope that Simpson is here to stay as the club looks to compete for a playoff spot this season.
Looking at Chandler Simpson’s numbers in 2025 with Tampa Bay Rays
Chandler Simpson has yet to earn a full-time role with the Rays. Nevertheless, the Rays’ top prospect has gotten a long look this season, appearing in seven games so far.
In his first seven games, Simpson has 23 plate appearances, notching two RBIs, two walks and two stolen bases to go with a .304 batting average.
Simpson has also played well on the field, going 17-for-17 in fielding opportunities in 57 innings across seven games, six of them. starts.
With those numbers early on, Simpson looks like a solid option for the Rays’ infield this season. The team hopes he can become a fixture in their infield for the foreseeable future.