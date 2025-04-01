Fantasy Baseball 2025: 5 prospects to stash in leagues ft. Roman Anthony and Bubba Chandler

There are a number of different ways that fantasy baseball managers can get an advantage over their opponents. For those who have been playing the game for several years, they may have different strategies to try an give themselves an upperhand. One of those techniques is by stashing top prospects who could eventually make an impact when they are given a shot.

Ad

It is difficult to determine when a top MLB prospect might earn a promotion to the big leagues, however, when it does happen, there is normally a rush on fantasy baseball waiver wires to land them. This is why picking up these players before their promotions could be a league-winning move.

Here's a closer look at 5 must-stash prospects in fantasy baseball right now

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Roman Anthony

Ad

Trending

Roman Anthony is the clear cut top prospect to stash in fantasy baseball leagues right now. The talented outfielder looked like he had an opportunity to make the Boston Red Sox Opening Day roster, instead he has opened the year in Triple-A. While it might be tough to use a roster spot on Anthony, he is a five-tool player who could be a major contributor this season when he gets the call.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 - Bubba Chandler

The Pittsburgh Pirates have some of the most exciting pitching prospects in baseball. While Paul Skenes is on the cusp of true MLB superstardom and Jared Jones was just placed on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury, Bubba Chandler could be the next one who could make an impact. Although he struggled in Spring Training, Chandler has all of the tools to thrive when given the shot.

Ad

#3 - Andrew Painter

Andrew Painter has been viewed as one of the top pitching propsects in baseball for some time now. While injuires have set him back, Painter is continuing to ramp up his activity and building himself up to a potential rotation spot with the Philadelphia Phillies this season.

#4 - Chandler Simpson

It remains to be seen when Chandler Simpson will make his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays, however, the 24-year-old is a menace on the basepaths. Simpson might not be much in terms of home run power but he racked up a whopping 104 stolen bases while posting a .355 batting average in the Minors last season. Simpson could be a fantasy baseball cheat code when it comes to stolen bases.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#5 - Caleb Durbin

The main prize of the Devin Williams trade for the Milwaukee Brewers, Caleb Durbin looked like he had an opportunity to crack the Opening Day roster. The infielder has the skills to contribute in nearly fantasy category when he earns the call to the Majors. The fact that the Brewers have not picked up their first victory of the season could help Durbin's case for a promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback