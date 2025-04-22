Red Sox ace earns runner-up spot in Justin Verlander’s brother’s top 5 rankings headlined by Yoshinobu Yamamoto 

Currently boasting a 3-1 record, along with a 0.93 ERA and 38 total strikeouts, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto has arguably been the best pitcher in the major leagues so far.

That quality was recognized by Justin Verlander's brother, Ben, as he talked about the top five pitchers in the major leagues at the moment on Monday's episode of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast, shared on YouTube.

Starting his list, Ben Verlander went with New York Mets' Kodai Senga at No. 5 and New York Yankees' Max Fried at No. 4, who have looked mighty impressive so far this season.

"We're going to start at No. 5 with a guy that is back, he is healthy, he is dominating on the mound right now, Kodai Senga of the New York Mets. Sitting here with a 0.79 ERA. At No. 4, new addition of the New York Yankees, Max Fried with a 1.42 ERA." Verlander said.

(from 24:35 mark onwards)

Next came Texas Rangers' Tyler Mahle at No. 3, currently boasting the lowest ERA of any pitcher in the big leagues, and Boston Red Sox's newly acquired Garrett Crochet at No. 2.

"Moving on to No. 3, Tyler Mahle, a 0.68 ERA. Lowest ERA in all of baseball. No. 2 on my list, we're going the new Boston Red Sox pitcher, Garret Crochet. A 1.13 ERA, 35 strikeouts in 32 innings pitched. He's keeping runs from scoring, he's doing it in a dominant fashion, with more strikeouts than innings pitched." Verlander added.

Finally, Yoshinobu Yamamoto took top spot on Ben Verlander's list.

"At No. 1 on the list of top pitchers to start the year, Yoshinobu Yamamoto comes in at the top spot. He has dominated this year. A 0.93 ERA in five starts, 38 strikeouts, 38 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched, only seven walks. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been fantastic, it has been awesome watching how good he has been this year." Verlander said.

Dodgers teammate talks about the hard work Yoshinobu Yamamoto does behind the scenes to help him excel on the mound

Appearing on Monday's episode of "Foul Territory", LA Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow talked about Yoshinobu Yamamoto's training regimen that helps him dominate whenever he takes to the mound.

"Watching Yamamoto go about his day-to-day, how consistent it is is really impressive. I think his training reinforces that everyday. He does this crazy, weird isometric hold and stretches and stuff with guy named Yata Sensei. Super different philosophy from Western baseball," Glasnow said.

"It's strength-based but it's mobility-based. The main objective is to put yourself in an uncomfortable position but also try to focus, consciously think about relaxing your body while you're in a really awkward position," he added.

(from 5:18 mark onwards)

As the Dodgers aim to repeat the exploits of 2024 and win another World Series title this season, fans will hope both Glasnow and Yamamoto can stay injury-free and perform at their best.

The club currently sits in second place in the NL West standings with a 16-7 record so far this season. The Dodgers begin a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

