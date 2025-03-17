Red Sox analyst gives blunt reaction to Mookie Betts missing out on Tokyo Series vs Cubs due to illness

The LA Dodgers are set to begin the 2025 MLB season on Tuesday in Tokyo, but they will be without Mookie Betts. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts informed the media that Betts would miss the series with an illness and that the shortstop has lost 15 pounds.

Boston Red Sox analyst Tyler Milliken had a witty response to the news that was announced by Major League Baseball. Betts is a former outfielder of the Red Sox, a team that has had plenty of tough breaks in recent seasons.

"If you're affiliated with the Red Sox in any way, the plague will reach you. There's no hiding from it," Milliken tweeted on Monday.

There was initial hope that Betts would be able to play in the season opener but he has been unable to recover from the illness.

LA is moving Betts to the shortstop position this season after making appearances in the infield in 2024. Betts is a former league MVP with Boston in 2018, but the team traded him to LA when it became clear that they could not afford him in free agency.

Mookie Betts reveals reason he doesn't wear World Series rings in public

Mookie Betts has three World Series championships in his career, but he's not a player who likes to show off his rings in public. Betts recently discussed it during a Spring Training game against the San Diego Padres, and his reasoning was not what fans might expect.

"I may try and wear this one, you know," Betts said on Feb. 25, via Dodgers Nation. "I haven't worn any of them cuase I'm scared, you know? I'm scared to walk around with. I'm a little guy, it's a big ring. I'm a little guy, I can't, you know, there's not a whole lot I can do if somebody comes and tries to get this ring off me.

"So, there it is, you know? So, I'm just going to keep it in a safe somewhere."

Betts will try to add more championship rings with the LA Dodgers, and they are favored in 2024. Getting healthy will be the top priority for him once the team returns to the U.S.

