Red Sox confirm season-ending blow for Triston Casas as Craig Breslow and Alex Cora reveal plans for 1B spot

On Friday night, Boston Red Sox slugger Triston Casas was involved in a scary incident. While trying to beat out an infield single, he lunged toward first base and instantly went down in pain.

He had to be carted off the field, and the club would learn his fate on Saturday. It was revealed that he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon, and he will likely be out for the remainder of the season.

With Casas done for the team is anticipating to be the rest of the year, they must now figure out what they are doing at first base. While CBO Craig Breslow is not ruling out any options, Alex Cora seemingly has.

At first glance, many would consider moving designated hitter Rafael Devers to first base. However, this is a position he has never played before, and Cora would like to keep him as the DH if possible.

The team's top prospects, Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, are not expected to be called up with Casas down. Neither of them plays first base, but both have been electric down in the minors.

While Casas has not been at his best, especially offensively, this is a huge blow for the Red Sox. They must figure out who they feel comfortable with at first base moving forward, and quickly.

Who could the Red Sox turn to with Triston Casas down?

Boston Red Sox - Alex Cora (Photo via IMAGN)

Luckily for the Red Sox, they have some in-house options they can turn to. One being the one that was discussed earlier, and that is moving Devers to first base. However, that is not the only option they have at their disposal.

Romy Gonzalez has taken the first base duties when Casas has been down due to a left-handed pitcher. The former Chicago White Sox utilityman has done well in this spot, hitting .275/.341/.400 with five doubles.

Another option for the Red Sox is Vaughn Grissom. The former Atlanta Braves infielder is currently in Triple-A, and it would take a call-up to put him on the big-league roster.

Boston could also fill the hole by making a trade. Jon Singleton is currently in Triple-A for the New York Mets. With Pete Alonso obviously taking the big-league 1B spot, there is not much room for him. They could show interest here and see what New York wants to get a deal done.

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda



