Mookie Betts has opened up on his highly publicized departure from the Boston Red Sox in 2020.

The 2018 American League MVP spent six seasons in Massachusetts and was adored by the fans at Fenway. Betts' departure coincided with the arrival of the Red Sox's new Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, who joined the franchise in 2019. Many Red Sox fans believe Chaim and the ownership were not interested in offering Betts a massive long-term contract to keep him in Boston.

Pat Bradley ☘️🏀💰🏈 @PatBradley_



I don’t care that you like Alex Verdugo, who is a replacement level player. Or Connor Wong, likely the same at best.



Everybody blew it, and I’m never going to forgive them for it. Don’t defend Chaim to me. Don’t defend John Henry. Don’t tell me Mookie didn’t want to be here.I don’t care that you like Alex Verdugo, who is a replacement level player. Or Connor Wong, likely the same at best.Everybody blew it, and I’m never going to forgive them for it. pic.twitter.com/aUhsL4sovN

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent interview on the Foul Territory Podcast, Betts opened up about his difficult exit. At the time, the outfielder had been with the club since being drafted and spent nearly a decade with the organization.

"I know people don’t believe it, but I wanted to stay in Boston my whole career. I knew everybody there. It was a short flight to Nashville. It was perfect," said Betts

MLB fans took to Twitter to debate who really was to blame for the star player's move to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Is it CBB season yet? @TylerLaFrance @PatBradley_ Amen.



Mookie was supposed to go into Cooperstown in a Sox hat.

50 was supposed to go up beside 34.



I will never forgive them either.

Joe Spinosa @realjoespinosa @PatBradley_ Blame Henry



Trading Mookie was literally in the job description for Chaim



It’s so ignorant to blame him for the Mookie situation at all

Brendan Gookin @brendan_gookin @PatBradley_ I wish I could retweet this 10 more times

Craig Rutan @sccphysicsprof @PatBradley_ It makes perfect sense to be frustrated with John Henry and the last few seasons, but he is the owner that broke an 86 year losing streak and has had four WS champs as owner.

GMagz @b0nerjams03 @PatBradley_ You would’ve complained if they kept him and they let him walk for nothing. Can’t have it both ways.

pat (o) @Patkk151515 @PatBradley_ You know when Chaim got the job his JOB was to get a package for Mookie? They mate it clear they were never gonna pay him.

Athletic Danny Zuko @mghika @PatBradley_ dude the Sox offered him 10/$300M then he accepted $29M AAV from Dodgers with a ton of money deferred. Not everything an athlete says is true lol.

CelticsWRLD @CelticsWRLD17 @PatBradley_ @RobertGuilbert1 you cooking i miss mookie

Betts played a total of 794 games with the Boston Red Sox. He finished with an impressive .301 batting average and a .893 OPS. Over his six seasons with the team, he racked up 139 home runs, 470 RBIs and 965 hits.

He was a key figure in the Red Sox's 2018 championship winning side that defeated the Dodgers. That season, Betts finished with a .346 batting average and 1.078 OPS and was named the American League MVP.

Mookie Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in July, 2020

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers follows the ball against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

The move to Los Angeles seems to suit Mookie Betts, who has fit in well with the team and the culture.

The seven-time All-Star continues to be one of the MLB's most consistent hitters. Since his move, he is slashing .273/.360/.532 and has recorded 101 home runs and 246 RBIs.

Betts led the Dodgers to their first World Series title in 32 years in 2020.

Chaim Bloom may be regretting not matching the Dodgers' offer for Mookie Betts. Since his departure in 2020, the Sox are 194-190 and have reached the playoffs just once in three seasons. This year, they are tied for last place with the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!