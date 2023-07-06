The Boston Red Sox went with a familiar face and signed catcher Jorge Alfaro to a major league deal. The move comes just over a month after Alfaro opted out of his contract with Boston.

The veteran backstop started the year with the Red Sox organization before a move to the Colorado Rockies. Alfaro played 10 MLB games for the Rockies, slashing .161/.188/.387. He recorded a home run, four RBIs, five hits and two runs over 31 at-bats in Denver.

Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo Red Sox have signed Jorge Alfaro to a major league deal and designated Caleb Hamilton for assignment. Red Sox have signed Jorge Alfaro to a major league deal and designated Caleb Hamilton for assignment.

Alfaro will provide some much-needed cover for Connor Wong with backup catcher Reese McGuire sidelined with an oblique injury. Boston also announced that the club had DFA'd catcher Caleb Hamilton.

Red Sox fans took to Twitter unimpressed with the latest addition. The team is one game above .500 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot. Signing a 30-year-old that has bounced around the league over the last three seasons does little to excite a demanding Red Sox fanbase.

The righty is a capable hitter and had a breakout season in 2019 with the Miami Marlins, finishing with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs over 130 games.

Overall, he has recorded 48 home runs and 198 RBIs over 488 MLB games. He has a lifetime .254 batting average over eight seasons in the majors.

The Boston Red Sox will be Jorge Alfaro's fifth MLB team over an eight-year career

Jorge Alfaro slides safely to third base on a sacrifice fly during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field

Jorge Alfaro was a highly-rated prospect when he signed with the Texas Rangers back in 2010 as a 16-year-old free agent. The promising Colombian worked his way up the Rangers system but failed to make his MLB debut until 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has previously played for the Phillies, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies.

Alfaro also represented team Colombia at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He finished with a .267 batting average, .713 OPS, four hits and four runs over 15 at-bats.

The Red Sox may be languishing in last place in the American League East but this team is very capable of making a late run. Expect this to be the first of many moves for Boston before the August 1st trade deadline.

