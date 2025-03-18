Red Sox legend David Ortiz blows up internet with huge engagement news

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz blew up the internet by dropping huge engagement news. Big Papi popped the question to girlfriend Maria Yeribel during an intimate, romantic outing.

Ad

Maria Yeribel highlighted the events on Instagram, featuring David Ortiz dropping to one knee to propose to his long-time sweetheart.

Here’s a look at Maria Yeribel’s full IG post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

An ecstatic Maria Yerible said “Yes,” setting off a wave of congratulations and best wishes as the couple embarked on a new chapter of their lives. Reactions from across the internet poured in, with well-wishers sharing the wonderful news.

Here’s a look at an X post from Boston Strong:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The couple have been reportedly dating since 2019. However, the couple didn't go public until 2023, as Ortiz was finalizing his divorce from former spouse Tiffany. Ortiz then went public with Maria Yeribel, a notable Dominican model, who has been showcased on IG displaying products featuring various high-end brands.

There is no date set for the couple’s wedding at this point. Nevertheless, fans and followers will be eagerly awaiting updates regarding wedding plans.

Ad

David Ortiz and Maria Yeribel are proud parents

The 48-year-old David Ortiz and now fiancée Maria Yeribel welcomed their first child last year, a healthy, baby boy. The couple has been featured on social media, sharing touching moments with their beloved son.

Maria Yeribel chronicled her pregnancy, often posting photos of herself and Big Papi sharing affectionate moments. Fans and followers were privy to the couple’s journey through parenthood.

Ad

Here’s a look at one post featured on Maria Yeribel's IG profile:

Ad

The Spanish-language caption reads:

"This picture reminds me of how valuable and important it is to have someone to love you in every stage of your life."

For Ortiz, the child with Maria Yeribel is his fifth child. According to WCVB 5 a Boston-area ABC affiliate, Ortiz has a 27-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son. In addition, David Ortiz had two children with his ex-wife Tiffany, a 22-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old son.

Ad

Since welcoming their first child, Maria Yeribel and Ortiz have reaffirmed their commitment to one another. Now, the couple has taken a major step by formally making plans to walk down the aisle.

Fans and followers will be looking forward to the big occasion in which their hometown hero will take a major life step. Perhaps there may be another child on the horizon for the growing Ortiz family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback