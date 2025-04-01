Red Sox legend passes brutal judgement on 'out of shape' Rafael Devers amid disastrous performances in DH role

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers has had a dreadful start to the 2025 campaign after failing to get a hit in his opening five games of the season. Devers was unwillingly converted from the everyday third baseman into a full-time DH at the start of this season owing to his poor defensive metrics.

Ad

Jonathan Papelbon, a Boston Red Sox legend, blasted Rafael Devers on Sunday evening for being overweight, stating that it has resulted in his abysmal performance so far this year. He also suggested a weird analogy concerning pig farming 'to trim a little bit of fat' out of the left-handed hitter.

Papelbon was a guest analyst on NESN for their coverage of the final game of the opening series between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers. The former Red Sox closer gave a scathing criticism of Rafael Devers following another hitless outing from the DH.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Maybe he is out of shape," Papelbon said on air. "Maybe we gotta trim a little bit of fat. Know what happens when you trim fat? Pigs squeal."

"You trim fat, pigs squeal. That's what you're looking for - your pigs to squeal. They hit home runs."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Devers ended the series against the Texas Rangers without a base hit. He couldn't open his tally for the season in the opening game of the road series against the Baltimore Orioles either.

Jonathan Papelbon played seven seasons for the Boston Red Sox, finishing as the runner-up for the 2006 American League Rookie of the Year. The flame-throwing right-hander closed out their World Series victory in 2007. Papelbon also played for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals and made six All-Star game appearances over his 12-year career.

Ad

"The swing is just a little bit behind": Jonathan Papelbon on Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers is playing purely as a DH for the Red Sox this season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jonathan Papelbon also identified some shortcomings in Rafael Devers' technique inside the batter's box. Papelbon feels these are a product of Devers being out of shape.

Ad

"The front foot is getting down late," he said. "The front foot is not getting down early ready to hit. They're behind the fastballs, and they're swinging at breaking balls that are in the zone. The miles per hour on their swing speeds are down as well."

"Is it the shoulders? Is he in shape? To me, it looks like the swing is just a little bit behind," he added.

Devers was one of the best hitters for the Boston Red Sox last season, earning the third All-Star selection of his career. However, he is 0-19 through the first five games of this season, which also includes 15 strikeouts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback