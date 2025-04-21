Red Sox loyalist Bill Burr makes feelings known on Yankees' torpedo bat use

Comedian and Boston Red Sox fan, Bill Burr, didn't hold back when discussing the New York Yankees' latest controversial move, the so-called "torpedo bats."

Several Yankees stars, including Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt and Jazz Chisholm Jr., have used those bats and got off to a good start. The bat is designed in such a way that it has more mass at its sweet spot while a rather less mass at the tip of the barrel.

In his appearance on "Late Night with Seth Myers," Burr took a sharp jab at the Yankees' new gear, likening the upgraded bats to a golfer’s crutch.

"I love it," Burr said. "They should do stuff like that. They should turn it into golf. You know how if you suck at golf, you don’t have to get better at it? If you're a podiatrist and you're slicing it, they just design a golf club to make it go straight. The Yankees should go up with those big red plastic bats you teach a three-year-old with.

"I don’t know, it just seems... as a Patriots fan, you know, they're weighing our footballs — and these guys are going, 'Hey, you know that part of the bat you're not supposed to hit it with? Let’s make that the sweet spot too.'"

Bill Burr makes fun of Yankees' alleged spending as compared to Dodgers

There's no doubr that the Dodgers have been the biggest spenders in the MLB over the last few seasons. The clubs have handed out big and arguably smart contracts to the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others, which would keep them in contention and even favorites for at least a decade.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are also a big-market team and are known to be big spenders. However, Bill Burr thinks they boasts too much of themselves. The lifelong Boston sports fan pivoted to the never-ending New York–Los Angeles rivalry, mocking the Yankees’ spending compared to the Dodgers.

"Listen, they’re just a $275 million team that’s... you know, they're trying," Burr added. "I will say, it’s funny to watch them not even remotely spend as much money as the Dodgers—and then watching the Dodgers completely outspend them. It’s really a funny thing. Just, you know, as a fly on the wall, watching these two cities battling each other.

"New York’s like, 'Everything’s big, we spend the most money,' and then L.A. goes, 'No, you don’t. We’re spending more than you are.'"

With this, Burr once again proved his witty remarks but it came at the cost of the Yankees.

