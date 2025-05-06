Red Sox manager Alex Cora drops 1-word verdict on Rafael Devers getting 1B duties amid Triston Casas injury

Triston Casas recently suffered a devastating knee injury while attempting to beat out a play at first base, and it's going to impact him moving forward. The Boston Red Sox first baseman was immediately placed on the injured list, and Alex Cora is now being asked for an update.

Cora spoke with the media on May 6 and was asked about how his first baseman was handling the recovery process. The Red Sox manager provided a positive update on Casas but also shut down another question that focused on Rafael Devers.

"I talked to him today. In pain, a lot of pain, and it's been a challenge to sleep, but for how bad it is, it wasn't the worst case scenario. That's what he expressed to me, and that's what the doctors said," Cora told the media. "I dunno when we are going to see him, but he's at the house."

Since the Boston Red Sox now have an opening at first base, Cora was asked if Rafael Devers would be an option to replace Casas. Cora didn't take much time before providing a simple one-word answer.

"No," Cora said.

Devers has become the everyday designated hitter for the Red Sox this season after losing his starting job at third base to Alex Bregman. Devers struggled mightily to begin the season but has been able to bounce back a bit.

MLB insider believes Red Sox have enough to overcome Triston Casas injury

Triston Casas was not the biggest name in the lineup for the Boston Red Sox, but he was still a big piece of the team. Despite losing Casas for the remainder of the season, MLB insider Jeff Joyce believes that the team has enough stars to carry them.

"The good news for them is the three guys at the top of the lineup are hot right now: Duran, Devers, and Bregman. Bregman's been playing well all year, but Duran's playing with his hair on fire again, and Devers is smashing the ball right now. So that, so the lineup is pretty good.

"They mix and match with other guys, but first base is a spot that they clearly need to figure out," Joyce said. "First base isn't really a spot where they have a ton of guys."

Rafael Devers is going to continue to be a key member of the Red Sox this season, but he is not an option to replace Triston Casas.

