The Boston Red Sox dismissed chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom after a four-season tenure on Thursday. With the Red Sox looking unlikely to make a playoff appearance this season, the decision to fire Bloom was announced.

However, fans were critical of the decision to fire Chaim Bloom, blaming the team's owners and managers instead. They quickly took to Twitter to express their frustration:

In 2019, Chaim Bloom joined the Red Sox after they let go of general manager Dave Dombrowski. This move happened a year after the Red Sox celebrated their fourth World Series title in 15 years.

Bloom's primary mission was to rejuvenate the franchise by improving the weakened farm system. However, his appointment did not change much as the Red Sox have failed to win a World Series since.

How did the Boston Red Sox fare under Chaim Bloom's tenure?

When Chaim Bloom joined in 2019, the Red Sox had the league's highest payroll at $187 million. This was in stark contrast to his previous role with the Tampa Bay Rays, where the payroll was the lowest at $49 million.

Bloom's stint with the Red Sox can be best described as tumultuous.

In his first year, Bloom faced a challenging start due to the shortened pandemic season. The Red Sox ended up finishing last in the AL East with a 24–36 record.

Under Bloom's supervision, Alex Cora was rehired as the team's manager in November 2020. This decision received mixed reactions. Although, the Red Sox reached the AL Championship Series in 2021.

Bloom came under fire again with his decision to trade star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers shortly after his arrival. This remained a divisive issue throughout his tenure.

More recently, despite being in contention for a wild-card spot a few days ago, the Red Sox lost six of their last seven games. Currently, they hold a record of 73-72, falling well short of the playoff-level performance.

The Red Sox had a modest overall record of 267–262 during his tenure.