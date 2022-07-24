"Red Sox need some tissues" "Manoah told Dalbec to 'sit down b***h'” - Toronto Blue Jays fans celebrate yet another Alek Manoah masterclass

The Toronto Blue Jays have done it again. Although not quite as emphatically as on Friday night, it was still a job well done. They followed up their franchise-record 28-5 rout of the Boston Red Sox with an assertive 4-1 win on Saturday evening.

Blue Jays All-Star Alek Manoah was once again the highlight reel. The man of the hour pitched six sharp innings, his arm proving to be the difference maker for the umpteenth time.

Manoah allowed only one run and seven hits. He registered seven strikeouts and walked none, lowering his ERA to 2.24.

The animated 24-year-old even got into a confrontation with the Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec after striking him out. Dalbec looked far from pleased on his way out.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Alek Manoah was pumped after getting the last out and Bobby Dalbec started chirping back Alek Manoah was pumped after getting the last out and Bobby Dalbec started chirping back https://t.co/xxGhYN0e8d

Confidence can sometimes be perceived as arrogance. If you can back it up with performance, the focus shifts towards excellence.

Manoah keeps doing this with aplomb over and over again. Toronto Blue Jays fans, as a result, focus on the phenomenal player that he is and not the mouth on him.

“My competitiveness is something that I know I can control.. Having that will to win and expecting nothing less is what I’m trying to do every day.” - Alek Manoah post-game

Toronto Blue Jays fans absolutely loved Manoah’s blunt exchange with Dalbec. Given the Boston Red Sox’s position, Dalbec didn’t really stand a chance of winning the argument.

benG1801 @beng1801 @TalkinBaseball_ Manoah told dalbec to “sit down bitch” when dalbec didn’t even look in his direction. Just weird by Manoah after saying the same thing to Franchy after his 18th strikeout in his last 20 ABs. @TalkinBaseball_ Manoah told dalbec to “sit down bitch” when dalbec didn’t even look in his direction. Just weird by Manoah after saying the same thing to Franchy after his 18th strikeout in his last 20 ABs.

Not everyone has forgotten about the Red Sox. As they continue their dreadful run, commiserations are in order.

The Toronto Blue Jays are thriving under John Schneider

Many questions were asked, and many fingers were raised when the Toronto Blue Jays fired Charlie Montoyo and promoted John Schneider.

Now, every lip must confess that it was the right call. Schneider has adapted to life as a major league skipper like a duck takes to water.

A comfortable 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies was followed by a four-game series against the faltering Kansas City Royals. The fixtures were kind, but Schneider made the most of the opportunity to string together a bright start to his tenure.

Following the All-Star break, his managerial record now reads 6-1, including a franchise-record 28-5 win. The Blue Jays are now very well placed for the final AL wildcard spot.

If the season were to end tonight, they would have had that spot in the bag. However, the season is far from over. Hence, the "Schneider Way" needs to keep ticking.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far