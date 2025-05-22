Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks fires back after fans cross the line with vile death threats following rough outing against the Mets

Prior to the 2024 season, relief pitcher Liam Hendriks signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox. The two sides agreed on a two-year, $10 million contract, but did not pitch during that season.

Ad

Hendriks had Tommy John surgery in 2023, missing the 2024 season entirely, but he did recently make his debut with his new club. He got back on the mound on April 20, pitching against his former club, the Chicago White Sox.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taking a year off, Hendriks has not been his usual dominant self and has given up a good amount of runs as of late. He gave up two against the Atlanta Braves and then three against the New York Mets on Wednesday. His performance has been met with vile comments from the fanbase in which he addressed on Thursday.

"Threats against my life and my wife's life are horrible and cruel. You need help. Maybe you should take a step back and reevaluate your life's purpose before hiding behind a screen and attacking players and their families," said Hendriks.

Ad

Ad

Hendriks revealed that he had been getting messages attacking him and his family, which does not sit well with him. He is frustrated by the situation and wants to see this come to an end, not just for him but for all players.

"Whether you do it from your "fake accounts" or are dumb enough to do it from your real account. I think I speak for all players who had to deal with this in their career when I say, enough is enough" he added.

Ad

Hendriks, a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, wants the fans to act better. At the end of the day, the sport of baseball is a game, and death threats should never come to fruition from fans.

Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks voices frustration over his usage

Boston Red Sox - Liam Hendriks (Photo via IMAGN)

Liam Hendriks was used as the White Sox closer during his time there. However, that is not the same role he holds with the Red Sox, and it has become frustrating for the hard-throwing righty.

Ad

Hendriks voiced his frustrations about having a different role. He sees himself as one of the guys to be called upon in a high-leverage situation, and desperately wants to help his club in big spots, via The Athletic.

"I feel like I'd been pitching well enough to get trusted in a couple of those situations, and it didn't come to fruition" said Hendriks.

Currently, the Red Sox have Aroldis Chapman closing out their games, getting his eighth save on Tuesday against the Mets. However, that does not mean Liam Hendriks cannot move into a high-leverage role if he can put together some good outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More