Reds legend sends clear message to Orioles after Brandon Hyde decision

Former Cincinnati Red slugger Sean Casey made his thoughts known about Brandon Hyde's firing by the Baltimore Orioles, highlighting how somebody had to take the fall for the team’s 15-31 start.

Ad

In the May 20 episode of The Mayor’s Office, Casey and co-host Rich Ciancimino discussed a fan question regarding the Orioles’ firing of Hyde while looking into what could be done to turn things around in Baltimore. Casey said:

“They’re not hitting. They’re not pitching. That’s the bottom line. Is that Brandon Hyde’s fault? I don’t think so.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Casey’s comments underscore the fact that someone had to be accountable for the Orioles’ poor start and that it wasn’t going to be on the players despite their poor performances. Moreover, Casey made it clear that Hyde got thrown under the bus for the team’s lack of investment in a solid group of players:

“I think he took the blame for not putting together a good team, not spending money in the offseason, for letting Corbin Burnes walk.”

Ad

Check out Casey’s comments (from the 11:27 mark onward).

Ad

The Orioles will look to turn things around under interim manager Tony Mansolino and return to the playoff race in a stacked American League East.

Brandon Hyde’s replacement feeling “uncomfortable” as Orioles new manager

Tony Mansolino has a tough road ahead of him as he attempts to turn the season around for the Orioles - Source: Imagn

Following Brandon Hyde's firing, the Orioles promoted third-base coach Tony Mansolino to the interim manager role.

Ad

Mansolino has been in the sport for decades but never cracked the Big Leagues as a player. Instead, he’s made a name for himself as a coach and instructor. That's why the circumstances that have thrust him into his first Major League managerial role have made Mansolino feel “uncomfortable.”

USA Today captured Mansolin’s comments:

"This is very different than what I was doing. I had a nice little silo that I worked in, and it was comfortable. This is about as uncomfortable as it gets right now."

Ad

The comments echo the uncertainty surrounding the Orioles at this point. Brandon Hyde’s dismissal is just the tip of the iceberg. The Orioles are second-last in team ERA this season and 25th in the Majors in runs scored.

That’s something that won’t be easy to turn around, especially for a rookie manager suddenly tasked with a complicated mission that even tenured bench bosses would wince at.

With over 100 games to go in the season, there's still time for the Orioles to right the ship. It remains to be seen if that's enough time to get back into playoff contention. But at the very least, the goal will be to end the season on a positive note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More