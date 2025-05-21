Reds legend sends clear message to Orioles after Brandon Hyde decision

Former Cincinnati Red slugger Sean Casey made his thoughts known about Brandon Hyde's firing by the Baltimore Orioles, highlighting how somebody had to take the fall for the team’s 15-31 start.
In the May 20 episode of The Mayor’s Office, Casey and co-host Rich Ciancimino discussed a fan question regarding the Orioles’ firing of Hyde while looking into what could be done to turn things around in Baltimore. Casey said:
“They’re not hitting. They’re not pitching. That’s the bottom line. Is that Brandon Hyde’s fault? I don’t think so.”
Casey’s comments underscore the fact that someone had to be accountable for the Orioles’ poor start and that it wasn’t going to be on the players despite their poor performances. Moreover, Casey made it clear that Hyde got thrown under the bus for the team’s lack of investment in a solid group of players:
“I think he took the blame for not putting together a good team, not spending money in the offseason, for letting Corbin Burnes walk.”
Check out Casey’s comments (from the 11:27 mark onward).
The Orioles will look to turn things around under interim manager Tony Mansolino and return to the playoff race in a stacked American League East.
Brandon Hyde’s replacement feeling “uncomfortable” as Orioles new manager
Following Brandon Hyde's firing, the Orioles promoted third-base coach Tony Mansolino to the interim manager role.
Mansolino has been in the sport for decades but never cracked the Big Leagues as a player. Instead, he’s made a name for himself as a coach and instructor. That's why the circumstances that have thrust him into his first Major League managerial role have made Mansolino feel “uncomfortable.”
USA Today captured Mansolin’s comments:
"This is very different than what I was doing. I had a nice little silo that I worked in, and it was comfortable. This is about as uncomfortable as it gets right now."
The comments echo the uncertainty surrounding the Orioles at this point. Brandon Hyde’s dismissal is just the tip of the iceberg. The Orioles are second-last in team ERA this season and 25th in the Majors in runs scored.
That’s something that won’t be easy to turn around, especially for a rookie manager suddenly tasked with a complicated mission that even tenured bench bosses would wince at.
With over 100 games to go in the season, there's still time for the Orioles to right the ship. It remains to be seen if that's enough time to get back into playoff contention. But at the very least, the goal will be to end the season on a positive note.