“Relax it’s the Reds” “Dead arm by August” - Atlanta Braves fans troll the New York Mets as they celebrate the return of Max Scherzer

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer returned from an oblique injury tonight, but Atlanta Braves fans swooped in on Twitter to spoil the fun.
Peter J. Wilson
ANALYST
Modified Jul 06, 2022 06:23 AM IST

New York Mets fans were celebrating the return of their dominant starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Some Atlanta Braves decided to spoil the party on Twitter.

As he does every year, Scherzer had put up excellent numbers before sustaining an oblique injury in mid-May. He had compiled a 2.35 earned-run average with a 0.946 WHIP over 49 innings of work. He had also struck out 59 batters.

He's picking up right where he left off tonight versus the Cincinnati Reds. At the time of writing, he's thrown two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three batters.

Granted, it's against the Cincinnati Reds, who are statistically one of baseball's worst teams. They've lost 52 games this season and have only managed 27 wins. Only the Oakland Athletics have won as few games as they have. Even the Kansas City Royals, who are having an atrocious season, have managed two more wins than the Reds.

Scherzer is taking advantage of the easy opponent to ease himself back into the flow of things. However, some Atlanta Braves fans took this opportunity to troll Mets fans for celebrating Scherzer's return.

@MLB @Max_Scherzer Relax it’s the reds

They think it's too early to say whether or not Scherzer is actually back to his old self, considering the Reds won't challenge him much.

@MLB @Max_Scherzer dead arm by august

Scherzer's arm wasn't injured in May. It was his oblique, but some Braves fans think his arm might be done in a month or so.

Atlanta Braves fans take to Twitter to mock New York Mets fans celebrating the return of Max Scherzer

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer owned a 2.35 ERA heading into today's start.

When Scherzer's healthy, he's one of the best pitchers in the game. One of his biggest assets is he rarely gets injured.

@MLB @Max_Scherzer Good for baseball when he's healthy

From deGrom's season-long absence to Scherzer's more recent injury, the New York Mets have suffered through plenty of setbacks this season.

@MLB @Max_Scherzer https://t.co/ywn5YmtYyo

The Mets have held on and are still atop the National League Central with a 50-30 record.

@MLB @Max_Scherzer Being serious hereCongrats to his return, I hope he gets the win tonight (Contrary to all Braves Country) as a result of said return

The Mets and the Atlanta Braves have a natural rivalry springing from the fact that they often battle for the National League East division title.

@MLB @Max_Scherzer Cool.. Braves run the NL East

Scherzer has 195 career wins currently.

@MLB @Max_Scherzer He will be baseballs next 300 game winner

Scherzer's pitches are famous around the league for their unreal movement.

@MLB @Max_Scherzer Check his fingers. That ball moved like a whiffle ball!

At the time of writing, the Mets are tied 0-0 with the Reds in the third inning.

