“Relax it’s the Reds” “Dead arm by August” - Atlanta Braves fans troll the New York Mets as they celebrate the return of Max Scherzer

New York Mets fans were celebrating the return of their dominant starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Some Atlanta Braves decided to spoil the party on Twitter.

As he does every year, Scherzer had put up excellent numbers before sustaining an oblique injury in mid-May. He had compiled a 2.35 earned-run average with a 0.946 WHIP over 49 innings of work. He had also struck out 59 batters.

He's picking up right where he left off tonight versus the Cincinnati Reds. At the time of writing, he's thrown two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three batters.

Granted, it's against the Cincinnati Reds, who are statistically one of baseball's worst teams. They've lost 52 games this season and have only managed 27 wins. Only the Oakland Athletics have won as few games as they have. Even the Kansas City Royals, who are having an atrocious season, have managed two more wins than the Reds.

Scherzer is taking advantage of the easy opponent to ease himself back into the flow of things. However, some Atlanta Braves fans took this opportunity to troll Mets fans for celebrating Scherzer's return.

They think it's too early to say whether or not Scherzer is actually back to his old self, considering the Reds won't challenge him much.

Scherzer's arm wasn't injured in May. It was his oblique, but some Braves fans think his arm might be done in a month or so.

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer owned a 2.35 ERA heading into today's start.

When Scherzer's healthy, he's one of the best pitchers in the game. One of his biggest assets is he rarely gets injured.

From deGrom's season-long absence to Scherzer's more recent injury, the New York Mets have suffered through plenty of setbacks this season.

The Mets have held on and are still atop the National League Central with a 50-30 record.

The Mets and the Atlanta Braves have a natural rivalry springing from the fact that they often battle for the National League East division title.

Scherzer has 195 career wins currently.

Scherzer's pitches are famous around the league for their unreal movement.

At the time of writing, the Mets are tied 0-0 with the Reds in the third inning.

