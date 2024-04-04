“Relieved that I was able to hit my first home run” - Shohei Ohtani reflects on his debut home run as a Dodger

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani got his first big swing in the Dodger Stadium on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.

Ohtani crushed a 3-1 pitch by Taylor Rogers in the seventh inning and deposited it on the right-field stand. The crowd erupted in joy and so did the Dodgers clubhouse, which had been awaiting this moment since his debut.

It hasn't been easy for Ohtani, who has grabbed headlines after his former interpreter was fired owing to betting and theft allegations. Subpar to his standards, it was his first home run in nine games, but the crowd can expect more from him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“Honestly, very relieved that I was able to hit my first home run. It’s been a while, and honestly, my swing hasn't been great. So overall, very relieved," Ohtani said after the game.

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani's home run had an exit velocity of 105.6 mph off the bat, and it sailed a projected 430 feet, per MLB.com.

Shohei Ohtani's home run helps Dodgers sweep Giants

The three-game series between NL West rivals ended on Thursday with the Dodgers winning 5-4. With the win, the Dodgers improved to 7-2, while the Giants dropped to 2-5.

Tyler Glasnow started the game for the Dodgers and pitched a gem, allowing only three earned runs in six innings. He fanned seven hitters while only allowing two walks. Meanwhile, Giants ace Kyle Harrison surrendered four earned runs, three walks and six hits in five innings.

Shohei Ohtani's home run in the seventh helped the Dodgers take a 5-3 lead heading into the eighth. The Giants followed it up with a run of their own in the following inning, but they found themselves one short to tie the game.

Apart from Ohtani, Will Smith, Teoscar Hernandez and Enrique Hernandez also contributed with one, one and two RBIs, respectively. Dinelson Lamet pitched a clean inning in the ninth to earn the save.

That ended the Dodgers seven-game home stretch as they now head to Wrigley Field for a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.