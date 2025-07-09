"Reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi" - Ex-MLB All-Star offers iconic praise for Nolan Arenado's rivalry with Manny Machado

Third basemen Nolan Arenado and Manny Machado have consistently showcased their prowess in the big leagues. While Arenado has shone brighter in defense, Machado's offensive bursts have been the backbone of the San Diego Padres.

Ad

One former player with a close relationship with both is Yonder Alonso, a one-time All-Star with the Oakland Athletics. Alonso is a close friend of Arenado, having played with him with the Colorado Rockies in 2019. Meanwhile, Alonso's sister, Yainee, is married to Machado.

Alonso, now an analyst for MLB Network, interviewed Arenado on Tuesday. During the interview, the former Athletics All-Star praised Arenado and Machado, comparing their rivalry to that of iconic soccer legends.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know, I really love the way you two feed off each other," Alonso said (From 12:27). "It honestly reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. It has that same feel. Especially at the third-base position."

"You guys have hit just as many homers, played just as many games. There are so many similarities in your approach and character. I know Manny, and I know you, the will to win is the same," he added.

Ad

Ad

Machado has hit 357 home runs, while Arenado has 351. Machado leads in hits with 2001, as Arenado trails behind with 1,901. As for individual awards, Arenado holds the upper hand.

The Cardinals' third baseman is an eight-time All-Star to Machado's seven. Moreover, he has won 10 Gold Glove Awards and five Silver Sluggers, while Machado only has two of each.

As such, they are aptly compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who were the faces of the soccer world for the better part of the twenty-first century. Messi was named the world's best player eight times, while Ronaldo won the award five times.

Ad

Nolan Arenado opens up about his winning mentality

Having played with Nolan Arenado for a season with the Colorado Rockies, Yonder Alonso knew the third baseman's mentality. After all, Arenado was an All-Star, Gold Glove winner and had earned the sixth spot in the AL MVP voting in 2019.

During the MLB Network interview, Alonso recounted their conversation in the tunnel before a game. The duo had discussed various things about winning, from overcoming a top pitcher to stealing bases. Alonso wanted to know what winning meant for Arenado.

Ad

"I think it's, like, every pitch, not giving up on any pitch," Nolan Arenado said (From 13:15).

"Every pitch matters. Don't give in. It's hard. It's not easy. You know, this game is tough, and it beats you up. But as long as you don't give in because that one at bat could be the, you know, could be the difference from when you take off and when you don't. So, I try to keep that in mind, constantly."

Ad

Earlier in the interview, Nolan Arenado admitted he had hatred for Manny Machado during his early years. Machado was a highly touted prospect and a top pick in the 2010 MLB draft. Meanwhile, Arenado, a year senior, was a second-round pick.

As such, Arenado felt bothered by the massive attention Machado got in their early days. Funnily enough, Machado is now his favorite third baseman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More