Renowned artist to pay Shohei Ohtani tribute through giant 'LA Rising' mural in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles

Shohei Ohtani was an immensely popular figure during his tenure at the LA Angels, but since signing for their cross-town rivals he has become one of the biggest names in all sports. His $700 million contract paved the way for a series of off-season storylines, while his generational talent and humble personality make him a truly beloved figure.

In Japan, Ohtani is said to be bigger than Michael Jordan was in the US during his prime, and you could argue that this is the same in Los Angeles. In the Little Tokyo District of LA, the Miyako Hotel is set to unveil a mural of Shohei Ohtani on its outside wall, as testament to his almost god-like status.

Renowned artist Robert Vargas started painting the homage to Ohtani on March 8 and will continue to work on his masterpiece until March 27, when the 150 x 60-foot mural will be unveiled. This is one day before the Dodgers play on Opening Day and seems a great way to build the excitement, which is almost at a fever pitch already.

With the mural titled "LA Rising," fans will be hoping this symbolic work prophecies the Dodgers' return to World Series glory and the dawn of a dynasty.

Vargas said in a statement:

"Fans of baseball will be able to gather in the Little Tokyo community with a shared city pride and appreciation for the Dodgers. I can't think of a better place for this tribute to Ohtani and the Dodgers, and I thank The Miyako Hotel for giving me the canvas to share it with the world."

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers faced the Angels in Spring Training action

The LA Dodgers faced their cross-town rivals the LA Angels on Wednesday and Shohei Ohtani was the focus of the cameras. After hugging it out with former teammate Mike Trout, Ohtani went hitless and the Angels won the game 4-0.

Ohtani spoke to reporters after the game and there appears to be no hard feelings, at least not from the players:

"A lot of the boys were here today. So I got to catch up with most of them. It didn’t really feel too weird or uncomfortable because it kind of is what it is. If I was playing at the Angels’ home, it might have been a little different story."

With Opening Day creeping closer, the Dodgers will be looking to hit the ground running. It will be interesting to see if Shohei Ohtani and company can live up to the hype in the 2024 season.

