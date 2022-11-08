San Diego Padres' relief pitcher Robert Suarez has decided to end his stint with the Padres and move on. The right-handed pitcher will now be available as a free agent in the market. His departure will leave the Padres with at least $5 million for the 2023 season.

Robert Suarez came to notice after strong performances for the San Diego lineup during the postseason. He did, however, give away a crucial 2-run homer in the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 31-year-old started off his professional career in the Mexican league playing for Saraperos de Saltillo, carrying a 1.71 ERA with 48 strikeouts in one season. He moved to Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball where his services were bought by the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. He had a rocky spell with the Hawks, having been sidelined for the majority of his stay there due to injury. He was released at the end of their 2019 season.

As part of free agency, the Hashin Tigers signed Suarez for the 2020-21 season. There, the relief pitcher set a record of 14 consecutive matches with a save. At that time, the San Diego Padres took notice and brought him in for a one-year contract with the opportunity to extend in 2023.

Robert Suarez will be a firm attraction in the market

There will be plenty of ballclubs that will be looking to sign Suarez from free agency. The Venezuelan relief pitcher proved to be the correct set-up man for Josh Hader in his rookie year, which isn't usually suited for someone as experienced as him. In 2022, Suarez averaged 2.27 in 47.2 innings with 61 strikeouts, although he was guilty of giving away 21 walks.

The Padres' pitcher has some special abilities up his sleeve, including his triple-digit fastball and knee-buckling slider. Suarez garnered a 3.00 ERA in nine innings in the playoffs, coming in crucial situations for the San Diego side. The Padres lost to the Phillies in the NLCS 4-1 but would be proud of their playoff run having been seeded fifth.

Despite having done well in his first season in San Diego, Robert Suarez will be looking to sell his trade elsewhere owing to wanting more game time. However, he might join another set-up as a closer specialist.

