"Right now I suck ... I am already getting frustrated" - When Freddie Freeman didn't hold back on 2016 struggles with Braves

Early into the 2016 season, Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves struggled to get anything going. While they came into the season with some excitement, much of that quickly disappeared after their rocky start.

Two months into the season, they had a 12-34 record, the worst in baseball back then. All of them, including Freeman, struggled with the bat.

During a 14-game stretch, Freeman hit just .186 and was 1-for-26 with runners in scoring position. He told ESPN he knew what he was doing was not cutting it and was hard on himself, via Fansided.

"Right now, I s*ck. There's no getting around it. I feel great [but] I've had a pretty horrible season so far. There's no sugarcoating it, I'm just not getting hits," Freeman said.

This was not the standard Freeman was used to, and he knew he was not doing much to help the Braves. He knew he needed things to change fast. The slugger was starting to get frustrated with his offensive woes.

"The hits I do get are obviously not with guys in scoring position, but obviously that needs to change. If it doesn't happen soon ... I'm already getting frustrated" Freeman said.

Freddie Freeman was soon able to get back on track in 2016

Former Atlanta Braves Slugger Freddie Freeman (Photo via IMAGN)

Freddie Freeman knew he had what it took to turn things around. He felt good about the contact he was getting with nobody on base, now, he had to do the same with RISP.

Things would start to click for Freeman midway into the season. In June, he saw the ball well, hitting a single, double, triple and home run for his first career cycle.

That is a feat some of the sport's best hitters could never accomplish. However, this was not the only cycle the slugger hit during his career. He also hit one in 2021 against the Miami Marlins.

Late into the season, Freeman was on base at an impressive clip. He worked a 30-game hitting streak, the longest hitting streak that year.

By the end of the season, it was like Freeman never saw a slump to start the year. He hit .302/.400/.569 with 34 home runs and 91 RBIs. Those 34 home runs were a career high for the slugger, but he has since surpassed that with 38 home runs in 2019.

