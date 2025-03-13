Rockies owner gets emotional calling for salary cap after Dodgers' massive Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell signings

It's been a rough stretch for the Colorado Rockies who have not reached the postseason since 2018. While the club has developed some young talent such as Brenton Doyle, Michael Toglia, and Ezequiel Tovar, the team has seen limited success when it comes to the regular season.

The future of the team remains bleak as well given the fact that the Colorado Rockies have finished each of the last two seasons with 100 losses or more. Although the club does have some prospects of note, it may be some time before the Rockies are competitive again, however, according to club owner Dick Monfort, it might not all be the franchise's fault.

In an interview with Mark Kiszla of The Denver Gazette, Monfort spoke about Major League Baseball's lack of a salary cap and how teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers have hurt the league's competitiveness. After signing Shohei Ohtani to a then-record 10-year, $700 million deal, win the World Series, and add Blake Snell in free agency is something that Monfort is concerned about.

“The Dodgers are the greatest poster children we could've had for how something has to change," Monfort said to Kiszla.

One of the storylines of the offseason was the Los Angeles Dodgers' ability to seemingly land whichever player they desired. Despite drawing interest from other teams, several players including the likes of Roki Sasaki, Teoscar Hernandez, and the aforementioned Blake Snell ultimately find themselves in Dodgers blue. This has led to frustration for both fans and Rockies owner Dick Monfort alike.

“Something’s got to happen. The competitive imbalance in baseball has gotten to the point of ludicrosity now. It’s an unregulated industry,” Monfort added.

It remains to be seen what may happen regarding the future of lucrative or heavily-deferred contracts in Major League Baseball, however, we have continued to see the size of deals grow over time. This offseason, Juan Soto signed the richest deal in MLB history by agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

The Colorado Rockies were relatively quiet this offseason in terms of free agent signings

While Monfort may not be looking to hand out a $700 million contract, the team still remained rather quiet this offseason in terms of improving the roster. Keston Hiura, Thairo Estrada, Diego Castillo, Austin Nola, and Kyle Farmer are among some of the notable moves made by the club this offseason.

There is a chance that the team might still have a sour taste in their mouths after signing Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million deal, only for him to play a total of 159 games in three seasons. Only time will tell if either the league will try to implement a salary cap or if the Rockies will up their spending in the future.

